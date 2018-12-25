My life in Russia: Jeff Monson, US MMA fighter and Russian politician (VIDEO)

Jeff Monson went through a significant transition from being an American MMA fighter and winner of prestigious world wrestling championships to becoming a Russian politician and deputy of the Krasnogorsk Duma (local council) in the Moscow region.

In this film the fighter turned politician explains his motivation to become a Russian citizen and make a professional political career here, as well as the challenges he faces as a Krasnogorsk deputy. Monson recalls the most important times of his life that had lead him to anarcho-communism and a fascination with Russia long before he first visited the country.

He also shares intimate moments of his life in Russia – the story of meeting his wife and the exaltation he had when his daughter was born 5 months ago in Krasnogorsk. Jeff also shares the heartbreaking story of his mother's passing due to cancer.

The author and director of the film is Yulia Shamporova.

