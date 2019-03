New humorous calendar catches the eye of Runet users.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has unveiled its 2019 calendar, featuring pictures of military hardware alongside tongue-in-cheek captions.

Same-day delivery anywhere in the world

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

“Bears” don't hibernate in winter

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

GoldenEye — the Kremlin’s secret weapon

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Russian snowdrops

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Preparing for Victory Day 2033

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Tuning up before the “concert ”

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Making waffles Russian- style

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Russian “crocodiles” can fly

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Some women will blow your mind

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

You’re fired...

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

Two heads are better than none

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

New Year fireworks

Russian Defense Ministry Russian Defense Ministry

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.