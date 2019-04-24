5 pop music videos that rock Russia this spring

Some are lyrical, and some are outright odd – these are the most popular music videos in Russia so far in 2019.

1. Zivert - Life

A stewardess-turned-pop-singer, Julia Zivert, became famous only in 2017 at the age of 27. After years working on planes, the future star began feeling lonely because her work demanded long periods away from her loved ones. Zivert gained popularity as a singer immediately after the release of her first song, “Chuck”. Her 2019 music video, “Life,” is quite a departure from her initial image.

Zivert and her crew shot “Life” in Hong Kong. “Life reflects my mood. It’s a mood of thoughtful thinking in solitude,” wrote the pop star on her Instagram account.

“Every time you're here I can love

Don't you know I've been waiting so long

Like the ﬁrst time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes.”

2. Gradusy – To be alone

This pop band of six men originated in Stavropol in 2008, and quickly became one of the most popular bands in the country.

Their new single, “Byt’ odnoy” [To be alone], is accompanied by an epic music video playing with the idea of a surprise proposal to a girl who is used to being alone, but doesn’t mind saying “yes” to the man of her dreams.

“I don’t want to sleep, I just don’t want to know

That she’ll leave again in the morning.

I'll fill my head with nonsense.

For some reason, she just likes being alone.”

3. ANIVAR – The star is falling

Ani Vardanyan is a 22-year-old from North Ossetia-Alania, a republic in Russia’s North Caucasus. Her songs are lyrical and sensitive, and so are the music videos.

“The star is falling. It owes me one wish:

I’ll wish eternity by your side.

Let the heavens cry, pay no attention –

The rain will stop and the sun will appear, down with the clouds.”

4. Bi-2 – Philosophers' Stone

This iconic pop-rock band originated in 1988 in the USSR. Since then, its leading figures, Leva and Shura, have rocked the post-Soviet audience with never ending success.

Their new music video, “Philosophers' Stone,” is a psychedelic ride featuring a babushka, a marshrutka, a crazy general commanding a group of reptile military advisors and many other oddities.

“I always feel happy

In the places where I can be the real me.

Where I can get lost in the crowd

And where I don't have to pretend to be someone else.”

5. Artur Pirozhkov – She hooked me

Artur Pirozhkov is a satirical image created by Alexandr Revva, a Russian comedian and showmen of Ukrainian descent. His satirical character, Artur Pirozhkov, parodies hyper masculinity, which earned him a huge fan-base among Russian audiences.

His new music video, “Zatsepila” [She hooked me], went viral collecting more than 40 million views in only two months.

“She hooked me, she blinded me.

She led me to her doorstep but didn’t give me her love.”

