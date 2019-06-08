'Unofficial' Moscow captured in GIFS and photos

Volzhsky Boulevardmoskva.pictures
Marshal Shaposhnikov Str., a co-op garage at the Znamya Truda plantmoskva.pictures
Bratsevo Parkmoskva.pictures
Begovaya Lane, “Openwork House” / “House of Burov” architectural monument, built in 1940moskva.pictures
Entrance to an apartment block on Keramichesky Proezd Str.moskva.pictures
Marshal Vasilevsky Str., apartment block built in 1936moskva.pictures
Pedestrian bridge over the railway at Moscow-Tovarnaya-Kurskaya Stationmoskva.pictures
Shodnensky Kovsh on the Skhodnya Rivermoskva.pictures
A tram near the Schuka shopping center, Two Captains residential complexmoskva.pictures
Shelepikhinsky Bridgemoskva.pictures
Bumazhny Proezd Str., office/warehouse building, former warehouse of Pravda publishing housemoskva.pictures
Residential yard on Verkhnaya Str.moskva.pictures
Residential building on Leningradsky Prospekt Str.; built in 1964 for workers at OKB-155, a MiG aircraft production plantmoskva.pictures
Skakovaya Str., Fire Station No. 27, former stablesmoskva.pictures
Residential yard on Geroev Panfilovtsev Str.moskva.pictures
Sadovnicheskaya Str., Ikonnikov manor house, residential building at the Elektrodny plantmoskva.pictures
1st Silikatny Proezd Str.moskva.pictures
View of the Moscow-City business center from 3rd Magistralnaya Str.moskva.pictures
Lianozovsky Park of Culture and Recreation, Nizhny Lianozovsky Pondmoskva.pictures
Residential buildings on Khodynsky Boulevardmoskva.pictures
Moscow Stele on Varshavskoe Highwaymoskva.pictures
