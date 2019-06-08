'Unofficial' Moscow captured in GIFS and photos

More often than not, we present postcard views of the center of the Russian capital. But today let’s take a look at what most ordinary Muscovites see in the residential regions beyond the Garden Ring through the eyes of photographer Gennady Grachev, who has been snapping the city since the 1990s.
Volzhsky Boulevard

Marshal Shaposhnikov Str., a co-op garage at the Znamya Truda plant

Bratsevo Park

Begovaya Lane, “Openwork House” / “House of Burov” architectural monument, built in 1940

Street flusher on the Yuzhny overpass

Entrance to an apartment block on Keramichesky Proezd Str.

Marshal Vasilevsky Str., apartment block built in 1936

Pedestrian bridge over the railway at Moscow-Tovarnaya-Kurskaya Station

Shodnensky Kovsh on the Skhodnya River

A tram near the Schuka shopping center, Two Captains residential complex

Never ending road repairs

Shelepikhinsky Bridge

Bumazhny Proezd Str., office/warehouse building, former warehouse of Pravda publishing house

Residential yard on Verkhnaya Str.

Residential building on Leningradsky Prospekt Str.; built in 1964 for workers at OKB-155, a MiG aircraft production plant

Electric trains, aka elektrichka

Skakovaya Str., Fire Station No. 27, former stables

Residential yard on Geroev Panfilovtsev Str.

Sadovnicheskaya Str., Ikonnikov manor house, residential building at the Elektrodny plant

1st Silikatny Proezd Str.

Moskva River, Pechatniki District

View of the Moscow-City business center from 3rd Magistralnaya Str.

Lianozovsky Park of Culture and Recreation, Nizhny Lianozovsky Pond

Residential buildings on Khodynsky Boulevard

Moscow Stele on Varshavskoe Highway

