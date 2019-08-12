Siberian wildfires now a priority after public concern

After extensive media coverage, the authorities resolved to extinguish the fires.

Massive wildfires once again hit Siberia and the Russian Far East this summer. The fire spread over a vast area of more than 30,000 square kilometers and smoke has enveloped many large cities in the region.

The fires are visible from space, yet there has been much debate between officials and the public as to whether to put them out.

Roscosmos Roscosmos

The buzz in the mass media attracted attention to the problem and swung the odds in favor of those who advocate a proactive take on fighting the wildfires.

Russia’s president instructed the military to join the efforts with local firefighters and the government pledged to allocate 6 billion rubles ($91.6 mln) for the cause.

MChS RF/Sputnik MChS RF/Sputnik

Meanwhile, planes and helicopters are running daily missions to extinguish the wildfires. Videos and photos are constantly popping up on the internet.

Alexandr Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexandr Kryazhev/Sputnik

The military relocated 10 Il-76 planes and 10 military helicopters to the Krasnoyarsk airport, in order to fight the wildfires.

Тушение пожаров в Сибири. Вид из штурманской кабины Ил-76ТД. Видео fighter_bomber pic.twitter.com/xIuvpExJa7 — Ivan O'Gilvi (@o_gilvi) 2 августа 2019 г.

One AN-26 plane took off from Irkutsk airport with an unconventional mission: to artificially cause rain in the region by spreading silver iodide – an inorganic chemical compound – in the clouds.

Тушение пожаров в Сибири. Вид из кабины Ил-76ТД. Видео fighter_bomber pic.twitter.com/x9I5Pvc1we — Ivan O'Gilvi (@o_gilvi) 2 августа 2019 г.

A Be-200, a famous amphibious aircraft, was also used.

Georgiy Zimaryev/Sputnik Georgiy Zimaryev/Sputnik

See more photos below.

Sputnik Sputnik

Krasnoyarsk Andrei Samsonov/TASS Andrei Samsonov/TASS

Heavy smoke covers the center of the eastern Siberian city of Chita, Russia AP Photo AP Photo

Il-76MD Alexandr Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexandr Kryazhev/Sputnik

Click here to read about 5 most devastating fires in Russian history.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.