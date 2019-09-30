Tetris Challenge gets serious in Russia

Russian rescue services, athletes- and even cats - joined the now viral international challenge.

The latest Instagram challenge started with the police and emergency services showing their routine equipment as units from the legendary Tetris game. Soon, they were joined by all sorts of people. Check out some of the best Russian attempts below!!

1) Energy workers from Murmansk reveal what’s inside their vehicle.

2) Moscow traffic management service show off their road equipment.

3) Fire station 27, Moscow Region, and their firefighting equipment!

4) The city of Kungur’s Emergency services in the Urals show what’s inside their ambulance.

5) Vologda’s emergency gas service and their not-so-perfect attempt!.

6) St. Petersburg’s Dynamo ice hockey club and their skates, helmets, and ice resurfacer!

7) The Kuzbass volleyball club, Kemerovo, proudly presents its players - and balls!

8) The Moscow registry office, one happy married couple, and tons of documents.

9) A cyclist goes simplistic with his gadgets in Kaliningrad Region.

10) A Novosibirsk gym shows off its sports equipment (and a couple tired gym rats, of course).

11) And finally, Instagram celebrity cat Hosico from Moscow and his collection of toys!

