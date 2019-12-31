The best views of Russia in 2019, according to us (PHOTOS)

Visitors at Moscow’s Zaryadye ParkMaxim Blinov/Sputnik
1. A man walks by Lake Nero, not far from the city of Rostov.
2. Nuclear icebreaker ‘50 Let Pobedy’ in the Gulf of Ob
3. Promobot V2, called Mitya, works as an administrator and guide at the Museum of Art and Industry at Ivanovo.
4. People at the yoga festival in Tsaritsino
5. Ursula, a polar bear, jumps into the pool at a Krasnoyarsk zoo. She ended up here a year ago, after being discovered in the Taymyr village of Dikson.
6. Fighter jets Su-30SM and MiG-29 show off the ‘Cuban diamond’ at the rehearsals for the Victory Day Parade.
7. A cat and fisherman at the Komsomolsky pond in Stavropol
8. Canola flower fields in the Krasnodar region
9. Exhibits at the Naval Aviation Museum in the Murmansk region
10. Milky Way in the Anga River valley, which flows into Lake Baikal
11. Scarlet Sail Festival, celebrated by college graduates in St. Petersburg
12. On horseback at the Northern section of the Caucasus natural reserve
