The best views of Russia in 2019, according to us (PHOTOS)

Cultural events and festivals, nature, fighter jets and wildlife: these are the best photos of 2019, according to Russia Beyond!

1. A man walks by Lake Nero, not far from the city of Rostov.

AP AP

2. Nuclear icebreaker ‘50 Let Pobedy’ in the Gulf of Ob

Lev Fedoseyev/TASS Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

3. Promobot V2, called Mitya, works as an administrator and guide at the Museum of Art and Industry at Ivanovo.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

4. People at the yoga festival in Tsaritsino

Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

5. Ursula, a polar bear, jumps into the pool at a Krasnoyarsk zoo. She ended up here a year ago, after being discovered in the Taymyr village of Dikson.

Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik Ilya Naimushin/Sputnik

6. Fighter jets Su-30SM and MiG-29 show off the ‘Cuban diamond’ at the rehearsals for the Victory Day Parade.

Vladimir Sergeyev/Sputnik Vladimir Sergeyev/Sputnik

7. A cat and fisherman at the Komsomolsky pond in Stavropol

Reuters Reuters

8. Canola flower fields in the Krasnodar region

Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik

9. Exhibits at the Naval Aviation Museum in the Murmansk region

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

10. Milky Way in the Anga River valley, which flows into Lake Baikal

Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik

11. Scarlet Sail Festival, celebrated by college graduates in St. Petersburg

AP AP

12. On horseback at the Northern section of the Caucasus natural reserve

Igor Onuchin/Sputnik Igor Onuchin/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.