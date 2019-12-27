What Friday looks like across Russia in 15 PHOTOS

Peter the Great at the Palace square with the tourist from The Netherlands. St. Petersburg.

A unique photo project depicts an ordinary Friday all over the country, from big cities to remote villages.

More than 300 photographers from 180 areas of Russia took part in the RUSS PRESS PHOTO project to show a day in the life of the country. The organizers decided to repeat the experience from 30 years ago, when, in May 15, 1987, photographers documented A Day in the Life of the Soviet Union. This time around, the decision was made to capture just one day on Friday, September 22, 2017. Let's see what everyone was up to.

1. The head of the collective farm (“Kolkhoz”) Ivan Peshkov with the oldest accordion player in the district, Venyamin Kurbatov. Vologda Region, the village of Tarnogorsky gorodok.

Alexander Jus

2. Female welders at the machine shop at the Uralmash heavy machinery plant. Yekaterinburg.

Donat Sorokin

3. Priest Vladimir Smaglov is chopping wood in the yard of his house. Ivanovo Region, city of Kineshma.

Vladimir Smirnov

4. Children in the school backyard. Kabardino-Balkariya, the village of Bulungu.

Sergei Bobylev

5. Employees of the Curonian Spit National Park to restore the landscape. Kaliningrad Region.

Vladislav Sharamkin

6. Tea time in the yurt . The head of Evenk tribal community, 80-year-old Matrena Mandyatova with her family. Kamchatka, the village of Esso.

Alexander Petrov

7. Fiber-optic Internet is launched in the northern city of Norilsk - a very important event for locals who finally got fast connection. Krasnoyarsk Territory, Norilsk.

Leonid Pryadko

8. A morning in the dorm of the Institute of physical culture, sports and life skills. Students Darya Maximova and Olga Malikova. Lipetsk Region, the city of Yelets.

Alexander Ivanov

9. At the Gorky Park. Moscow.

Vladimir Korobitsyn

10. Folk fitness at the Kola Peninsula. Yelena Glazunova, a Moscow tourist, and local, Ludmila Sobolevskaya, swim in the Barents Sea after sauna. The water temperature is approximately t - 5 degrees centigrade. Murmansk Region, the village of Dalniye Zelentsy.

Alexander Stepanenko

11. 90-year-old surgeon Alla Levushkina in the Ryazan city clinical hospital #11. She is the oldest practicing surgeon in the country.

Alexander Rumin

12. Amateur photographer Sergey Asaulenko makes film about bears. Sakhalin.

Andrei Repin

13. A relaxation room at Tula’s local rescue center. Tula Region, village of Yuzny.

Alexander Mikhailov

14. Conscript Alexei Krasilnikov aboard the Moscow-Vladivostok train is on the way home. Lake Baikal can be seen outside. Irkutsk Region.

Yevgeny Epanchintsev

15. The season for reindeer sledding is about to begin. Yamal, the village of Laborovaya.

Anastasia Dobrovolskaya

The exhibition "Russia: A day in life" (now held in Samara, then in Orenburg, Kazan and Moscow) is held to support the "Generation M" children's charity project.

