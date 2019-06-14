15 breathtaking PHOTOS of night time Moscow

The Russian megapolis never sleeps and reveals many hidden beauties when it gets dark!
1. A starry night outside the city center
Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press
2. Ostankino TV Tower up close
Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press
3. The very heart of Moscow - the Red Square and St. Basil Cathedral
4. Moscow City business center (and the Moscow State University in the background)
5. Is this New York or Moscow City?
6. A samovar brewing tea in Tchaikovsky cafe
There are plenty of restaurants working 24/7 in Moscow
7. If the city doesn’t sleep, nor do its offices
8. The Christ the Saviour Cathedral, Russia’s main Orthodox church
9. ‘The cathedral of science’ as it’s called in Russia - Moscow State University
Sergey Smirnov/Global Look Press
10. The Shukhov radio tower, also known as the Shabolovka tower.
There is an interesting story behind this steel hyperboloid structure (Getty Images)
11. GUM department store on Red Square has always a festive illumination
12. The Kremlin and Bolshoy Kamenny Most (Big Stone Bridge) over the Moskva river
13. A 540 meter Ostankino TV tower is actually the highest construction in Moscow - and can be seen from different ends of the city
14. Summer lightning cuts the night sky
15. Crowd gathered to watch fireworks
Usually arranged for big holidays: Victory Day on May 9, Day of Russia on June 12, the city's birthday on the first weekend of September, New Year's and many more.
