Dementors taking over Moscow? Nah, it’s just another day at Zaryadye Park

On February 29-March 1, Russia celebrated the end of Maslenitsa, a week-long celebration of festivities preceding Orthodox Lent, and Moscow’s Zaryadye Park decided to treat its guests with something unusual.

Circus pole performers were hired to entertain the park’s visitors - but something went eerily wrong. As the weather in the capital turned dark and grey, the performance turned into something straight out of a horror movie. The public quickly shared what they saw online, comparing it with the scenes from Harry Potter, Mad Max, and Death Stranding computer game, among countless others!

