Russia's Eurovision 2020 song inspires an online flash mob (VIDEOS)

Russians are doing the butterfly dance and posting the videos on TikTok. Once you've seen them, you'll be tempted to do the same.

Little Big, the popular St. Petersburg band, has released a new music video for their song Uno, which will be Russia's entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam (unless, of course, it gets cancelled because of the coronavirus). In a mere four days, the clip gathered 24 million views on YouTube.

Simultaneously, the band launched a flashmob on TikTok #unovisionchallenge. The rules are simple: participants are required to replicate the dance moves from the music video and share the results online.

TikTok users across Russia have gladly joined in, boosting the popularity of the simple but catchy tune and easy-to-follow dance moves.

The dance has even made it to Russian weddings.

Traditional Russian folk tale characters, like Baba Yaga, have joined in too.

Some users have engaged their pets.

The challenge has reached some far-flung places too, like the Arctic and Sakhalin.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.