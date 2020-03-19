Little Big’s BEST music videos besides their latest hit ‘UNO’

“It's gonna take more than one margarita
I'm gonna call you my sweet señorita
I'm gonna leave after night only with ya
All you have to do is to be ready for some action now”
The band will perform this track at the 2020 Eurovision contest. Below are its other major hits.
“I'm calling, I’m calling
Calling on you to say
I want you, I want you
Baby, all night, all day
I want you, I want you
Different towns to run to (Ooh)
Baby come to me, ha-ha-ha
Giving talk to me”
“Skibidi wap-pa-pa
Skibidi wap-pa-pa-pa-pa
Skibidi wap-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa
Skibidi pa-pa
Skibidi boom-boom, ay
Skibidi boom-boom-boom-boom, ay
Skibidi boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-pa-pa-boom-boom Skibidi pa-pa”
“Now (Oop! Oop!)
Oh let me see you go ba-na-nas (Oop! Oop!)
Oh let me see you go
I'm gonna nuts right now”
“I'm gonna, I'm gonna fruits right now (Oop!)
I'm gonna lose ma mind
I'm gonna, I'm gonna lose my mind (Oop!)
Go bananas, be like Banana Man
Go bananas, be like Banana Man
Go bananas, be like Banana Man
Go bananas, be (Oop! Oop!) like Banana Man”
“Working days, week by week
That will make me wanna drink
Every Fridays I got lit
Should I really need to quit
Daddy miss to take a little sip
So mama gonna fix it really quick
Curt hobbling, hotline bling
That could only mean one thing (trrrr)”
“One shot, bring me more
Two shot, let them roll
Three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine
I could spend a lifetime getting high so (trrrr)
(Put it out!) Would you waste the drop
This is hard days' night, we should raise our crops
You'd better listening what I'm saying, punk
Wish me luck I'm drunk as fuck (trrrr)”
“Girl, you're the bomb (Girl, you're the bomb)
Got me rocking bombers (Yeah)
Yeah, you are the one (You are the one)
When I'm talking numbers
And I wish you could show me
One or two things that I wish you could show me
And I wish you could love me (Love me)
Wish she can love me”
“I've never had a chance to tell you how
Feels like you're a part of me
I've never had a chance to tell you how
Follow me, follow me, yeah”
“AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!
Rata-tata-tata-ta!
AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!
Rata-tata-tata-ta!
AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!
Rata-tata-tata-ta!
AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!
Rata-tata-tata-ta!”
“AK-47!
AK-47! (Ratata, ratata-ta!)
AK-47!
Grrrrraaaah!”
“Brany-money minimum
Mini-mini-mini-mini minimum
See my duffle, try my booze
Share it all, but don't abuse
Tinted windows, loaded gun
I don't keep the change for fun
La, la-la-la, la, la!”
“Brany-money's everywhere
I don't even really care
Chocking chicks in public bath
For my life is not a big surprise
Now I've got my own way
For that shit I do not pay
La, la-la-la, la, la!”
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox