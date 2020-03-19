Little Big’s BEST music videos besides their latest hit ‘UNO’

The mega popular pop-rave band founded in St. Petersburg was Russia’s entry to the now canceled 2020 Eurovision contest. Listen to their best songs right now anyway.

‘Uno’, the Eurovision song — 25,110,018 views

“It's gonna take more than one margarita

I'm gonna call you my sweet señorita

I'm gonna leave after night only with ya

All you have to do is to be ready for some action now”

The band will perform this track at the 2020 Eurovision contest. Below are its other major hits.

1. ‘SKIBIDI’ — 373,161,134 views

“I'm calling, I’m calling

Calling on you to say

I want you, I want you

Baby, all night, all day

I want you, I want you

Different towns to run to (Ooh)

Baby come to me, ha-ha-ha

Giving talk to me”

“Skibidi wap-pa-pa

Skibidi wap-pa-pa-pa-pa

Skibidi wap-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa

Skibidi pa-pa

Skibidi boom-boom, ay

Skibidi boom-boom-boom-boom, ay

Skibidi boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-pa-pa-boom-boom Skibidi pa-pa”

2. ‘Go Bananas’ — 71,767,860 views

“Now (Oop! Oop!)

Oh let me see you go ba-na-nas (Oop! Oop!)

Oh let me see you go

I'm gonna nuts right now”

“I'm gonna, I'm gonna fruits right now (Oop!)

I'm gonna lose ma mind

I'm gonna, I'm gonna lose my mind (Oop!)

Go bananas, be like Banana Man

Go bananas, be like Banana Man

Go bananas, be like Banana Man

Go bananas, be (Oop! Oop!) like Banana Man”

3. ‘I’m OK’ — 95,769,689 views

“Working days, week by week

That will make me wanna drink

Every Fridays I got lit

Should I really need to quit

Daddy miss to take a little sip

So mama gonna fix it really quick

Curt hobbling, hotline bling

That could only mean one thing (trrrr)”

“One shot, bring me more

Two shot, let them roll

Three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine

I could spend a lifetime getting high so (trrrr)

(Put it out!) Would you waste the drop

This is hard days' night, we should raise our crops

You'd better listening what I'm saying, punk

Wish me luck I'm drunk as fuck (trrrr)”

4. ‘LollyBomb’ — 86,065,107 views

“Girl, you're the bomb (Girl, you're the bomb)

Got me rocking bombers (Yeah)

Yeah, you are the one (You are the one)

When I'm talking numbers

And I wish you could show me

One or two things that I wish you could show me

And I wish you could love me (Love me)

Wish she can love me”

“I've never had a chance to tell you how

Feels like you're a part of me

I've never had a chance to tell you how

Follow me, follow me, yeah”

5. AK-47’ — 44,581,222 views

“AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!

Rata-tata-tata-ta!

AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!

Rata-tata-tata-ta!

AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!

Rata-tata-tata-ta!

AK-47, ooh! AK-47, grrr! AK-47, ha!

Rata-tata-tata-ta!”

“AK-47!

AK-47! (Ratata, ratata-ta!)

AK-47!

Grrrrraaaah!”

6. ‘Give Me Your Money’ (feat. TOMMY CASH) — 59,125,254 views

“Brany-money minimum

Mini-mini-mini-mini minimum

See my duffle, try my booze

Share it all, but don't abuse

Tinted windows, loaded gun

I don't keep the change for fun

La, la-la-la, la, la!”

“Brany-money's everywhere

I don't even really care

Chocking chicks in public bath

For my life is not a big surprise

Now I've got my own way

For that shit I do not pay

La, la-la-la, la, la!”

