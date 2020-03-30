How Soviet people spent their time at home (PHOTOS)

This week has been declared a week off in Russia. As a way of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities urge people to self-isolate at home. This has prompted us to look back at how people in the USSR liked to spend free time at home.

We have written a lot about how Soviet people worked at factories and collective farms, attended mass demonstrations and sent rockets into space. But what did they do at home? Well, Soviet photographers also captured ordinary people's everyday home life.

1. Morning exercises 

Morning exercises, 1960 - 1965

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

2. Family breakfast 

From the photo essay,

From the photo essay, "24 Hours in the Life of the Filippov Family", 1931

Max Alpert, S. Tules, Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF

3. Cleaning, usually done at weekends

Gusev is cleaning his apartment, 1958

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

4. Reading newspapers

People's deputy Pavel Duvanov with his son, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

5. Cooking 

In the kitchen, 1970s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

6. Pursuing one's hobby 

School friend Maya Osina with a rabbit, 1950-1951

Ida Sharypova / Sharipovs and Afanasyevs family archive

7. Studying 

Doing homework, 1960 - 1965

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

8. Enjoying one's favorite pastime 

Apartment of Ivan Maslov, garage director, 1957

L. Vilner/ MAMM/MDF

9. Sowing, mending, washing, ironing…

Mending tights, November 19, 1983

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF

10. Visiting or receiving guests 

Family celebration, 1969-1974

Vsevolod Tarasevich /MAMM/MDF

11. Listening to music

The best Stakhanovite refractory worker, V.N. Bardakov, and his family are listening to records in their apartment, 1936

Unknown photographer/MAMM/MDF

12. Watching TV in the evening 

A family in front of the TV, 1969

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

