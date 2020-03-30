How Soviet people spent their time at home (PHOTOS)

This week has been declared a week off in Russia. As a way of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities urge people to self-isolate at home. This has prompted us to look back at how people in the USSR liked to spend free time at home.

We have written a lot about how Soviet people worked at factories and collective farms, attended mass demonstrations and sent rockets into space. But what did they do at home? Well, Soviet photographers also captured ordinary people's everyday home life.

1. Morning exercises

Morning exercises, 1960 - 1965 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

2. Family breakfast

From the photo essay, "24 Hours in the Life of the Filippov Family", 1931 Max Alpert, S. Tules, Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF

3. Cleaning, usually done at weekends

Gusev is cleaning his apartment, 1958 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

4. Reading newspapers

People's deputy Pavel Duvanov with his son, 1950s Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

5. Cooking

In the kitchen, 1970s Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

6. Pursuing one's hobby

School friend Maya Osina with a rabbit, 1950-1951 Ida Sharypova / Sharipovs and Afanasyevs family archive

7. Studying

Doing homework, 1960 - 1965 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

8. Enjoying one's favorite pastime

Apartment of Ivan Maslov, garage director, 1957 L. Vilner/ MAMM/MDF

9. Sowing, mending, washing, ironing…

Mending tights, November 19, 1983 Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF

10. Visiting or receiving guests

11. Listening to music

The best Stakhanovite refractory worker, V.N. Bardakov, and his family are listening to records in their apartment, 1936 Unknown photographer/MAMM/MDF

12. Watching TV in the evening

A family in front of the TV, 1969 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

