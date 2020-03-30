How Soviet people spent their time at home (PHOTOS)

We have written a lot about how Soviet people worked at factories and collective farms, attended mass demonstrations and sent rockets into space. But what did they do at home? Well, Soviet photographers also captured ordinary people's everyday home life.
Morning exercises, 1960 - 1965Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
From the photo essay, "24 Hours in the Life of the Filippov Family", 1931Max Alpert, S. Tules, Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF
Gusev is cleaning his apartment, 1958Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
People's deputy Pavel Duvanov with his son, 1950sVsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
In the kitchen, 1970sVsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
School friend Maya Osina with a rabbit, 1950-1951Ida Sharypova / Sharipovs and Afanasyevs family archive
Doing homework, 1960 - 1965Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
Apartment of Ivan Maslov, garage director, 1957L. Vilner/ MAMM/MDF
Mending tights, November 19, 1983Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF
Family celebration, 1969-1974Vsevolod Tarasevich /MAMM/MDF
The best Stakhanovite refractory worker, V.N. Bardakov, and his family are listening to records in their apartment, 1936Unknown photographer/MAMM/MDF
A family in front of the TV, 1969Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
