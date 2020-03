What spring was about in the Soviet Union (PHOTOS)

Despite political tensions, wars and crises, spring has always come - and as always it’s joyful.

Spring is about blossoming

Dnieper River, 1939 Unknown author/MAMM/MDF

Spring is about beautiful girls

Sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, Hero of the Soviet Union, 1942 Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF

Spring is about birds to come

School students prepare birdhouses, 1959 Valentin Khukhlaev/ Valentin Kukhlaev archive

Spring is about colors and inspiration

On a spring planair, 1959 Valentin Khukhlaev/ Valentin Kukhlaev archive

Spring is playful

Spring is a new life

Students planting trees, 1972 Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

Spring is the time to get rid of last year's sh*t

A clean-up Saturday, 1975 Sergei Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev archive

Spring is about birch tree juice and the change from winter car tires to summer ones

Spring in Kremlin, 1971 Valentin Khukhlaev/ Valentin Kukhlaev archive

Spring is a time to give women flowers

Boys buy mimosa for International Women Day on March 8, 1959 Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF

Spring is about Labor Day parades

May 1 parade on Red Square, 1976 Valentin Khukhlaev/ Valentin Kukhlaev archive

Spring is about long May holidays and celebrations

Labor Day market on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow, 1947 Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF

Spring is Victory Day

Spring is about love

Spring in Batumi, 1971 Dmitry Ukhtomsky/MAMM/MDF

Spring is a time to hang out with friends!

Spring conversation, 1971 Lev Borodulin/MAMM/MDF

Spring is for traveling and planning summer holidays

Spring on Black Sea shore, 1950s Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF

Do you feel spring vibes in the air?

Girl with flowers, 1970s Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

