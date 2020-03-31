How Russians continue to enjoy life during the coronavirus pandemic (PHOTOS)

Parties for one at home and face mask slits for drinking - check out how Russians are keeping their spirits up.

Closed stores, restaurants and parks, and self-isolation at home, are reasons to be sad, yes, but not to despair. Russians continue to look for new ways to entertain themselves and those around them in what is not the happiest of times.

Sergey Kiselev / Moskva Agency Sergey Kiselev / Moskva Agency

An event titled ‘St. Petersburg doesn’t let down its own!’ has been staged in St. Petersburg. A concert was organized for students of the North-Western State Medical University, right in front of their hall of residence. They are in quarantine because of contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Peter Kovalev/TASS Peter Kovalev/TASS

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

The center of Moscow is deserted and the main tourist locations look like the morning of January 1 after the New Year’s Eve celebrations. On the Red Square there are just a handful of people unable to adhere to the lockdown or resist the pleasure of a scenic walk.

Reuters Reuters

Buskers continue to perform at Metro stations for those who still need to go somewhere.

Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press

Meanwhile, the face mask - one of the most “fashionable” accessories this spring - doesn’t have to be boring.

Sofya Sandurskaya / Moskva Agency Sofya Sandurskaya / Moskva Agency

Or an obstacle to love.

Sergey Bobylev/TASS Sergey Bobylev/TASS

Residents of Voronezh have recreated the viral dance from Russia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Little Big - naturally, in the most topical costumes.

Popular American hip-hop artist Cardi B released a song about the new virus, and popular Russian TV presenter and blogger Nastya Ivleeva made her own “coronavirus” video clip to accompany it.

Home is the main place of entertainment for the next month, so Russians have started experimenting with home remakes of popular films and animations.

As well as storylines that might appeal to to the makers of Curb Your Enthusiasm…

Шёл 9 день изоляции. Мы развлекались как могли. Пора заводить котам тикток. pic.twitter.com/bj9Vem6R5r — Kotya (5+) forever young (@absolutbounty) March 24, 2020

“It was the ninth day of self-isolation. We entertained ourselves the best we could. It’s time there was a TikTok for cats.”

And of things that are still to come…

“It was the 125th day of quarantine”

Or have already become reality!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.