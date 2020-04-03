How to cope with coronavirus stress – 3 tips from a Russian psychologist

Stress is normal, it is the body's physiological reaction to any change, not necessarily negative. Anxiety (as well as anger, sadness, or irritation) is the emotional, mental side of stress - and it is also normal. With the coronavirus, three anxiety triggers are activated at once: uncertainty, novelty, unpredictability.
How does one cope with it?
In the case with this pandemic, these may be local factors that concern everybody:
There may also be global factors of anxiety:
Think about what you feel. Are they concerns over real problems? How to set up remote working, while at the same time looking after your child; or how to buy food for the coming week without going out. Worries like these are constructive and often mobilize a person.
Or is the worry you feel hypothetical, about something which has not yet happened but you think will happen in the future? What if the borders have been closed for good, what if humankind becomes extinct, what if the virus came from aliens... These are destructive worries that eat up your energy. You have no influence over these factors, so you should try to curb this sort of anxiety.
If your anxiety is too much, try to monitor your condition, keep a diary, grade your emotions on a scale from zero to 100, name your emotions. Recognize and accept your condition, do not try to hide or escape from your fears. Study the nature of your condition. Perhaps the problem is much deeper than the current anxiety. Finally, try to manage your condition, establish contact with it, influence it.
There are several channels in this multidimensional model of overcoming stress and crisis:
Usually, in normal life, people do not use all of these channels, just one or two. But if previously you could reach an agreement with yourself at the level of just logic, when faced with heightened stress, you should expand the repertoire of methods available to you, maybe even do things that previously seemed strange to you. The more channels you use, the less likely you are to suffer from post-traumatic syndrome.
Remember also that different people respond to different methods, so do not try to impose anything on others, even your loved ones. If none of these methods help, you may want to see a therapist.
