How many times did you promise yourself to go to the gym? Self isolation is the perfect time to say goodbye to bad habits and start getting fit. These Russian fitness gurus show you how to make progress at home, even if you don’t have special sports equipment. Enjoy.

1. 5-minute morning training

2. 20-minute workout for low body

3. 30-minute aerobic training

4. Training with a chair

5. 10-minute HEAVY training for men

6. Pilates for starters

7. 15-minute yoga to BURN the fat

8. 30 minutes of Zumba dancing

9. 5-minute training on a sofa

10. 10-minute full body training

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.