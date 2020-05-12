5 sexiest female BOXERS in Russia

Stunning looks with deadly hooks — these ladies have it all.

1. Ornella Kheteeva

A member of Russia’s international female boxing team, Ornella Kheteeva comes from North Ossetia, Russia.

Surprisingly, Ornella is a former ballerina — she spent ten years practicing ballet.

Eventually, she made a big switch to boxing and it paid off.

In her first-ever senior European Championships in 2019, Ornella won the bronze medal.

2. Svetlana Soluyanova

25-year-old female fighter Svetlana Soluyanova is sometimes compared to Angelina Jolie, due to her stunning looks and the action she displays in the ring.

In 2018, Soluyanova became a European boxing champion in the women’s 51kg flyweight division.

A year later, Soluyanova won silver at the European Games held in 2019 in Minsk.

The young woman is also a member of a charitable foundation that helps former athletes and WWII veterans.

3. Fatima Dudieva

This 26-year-old woman performed in MMA before she switched to professional boxing in 2018.

She now fights in the bantamweight weight division and has a professional record of 6-0, including three knockouts.

4. Viktoria Kulesheva

This stunning blonde is proudly referred to as a Master of Sport, International Class, a classification rank used in Russia (and the USSR before that) to award international champions.

In 2019, Kulesheva represented Russia at the 2019 AIBA World Amateur Championships.

5. Ekaterina Paltseva

This female fighter is only 22 years old, but she has won multiple titles already.

Most importantly, she became European champion in 2018 and won the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2019.

She is also a member of Russia’s female international boxing team.



