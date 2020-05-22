The Russian ‘bikini nurse’ without her mask on (PHOTOS)

She looks even more beautiful than we imagined!

Remember the Tula regional hospital nurse who recently gained notoriety in the media and online after a photo of her wearing a transparent protective suit with nothing but a bikini on underneath went viral? Despite receiving a reprimand from the hospital management, the governor and local health minister both thanked the young woman for her hard work.

Russian Telegram channel Mash then revealed her identity. She is 23-year-old Nadezhda Zhukova, a student of the Ryazan State Medical University, currently working in the infectious diseases ward.

Overwhelmed by it all, Nadezhda shut off her social media profiles from outsiders and isn’t answering messages. However, here’s what the young woman looks like in real life.

