Stunning PHOTOS of Russia's golden fall

Fall in Oranienbaum, another park in St. Petersburg’s suburbs Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Before heavy colds and piercing wind, Russians face a miraculous, albeit usually short, golden fall, probably the most “instagrammable” time of the year. Here are some amazing photos that reveal this season’s true beauty!

Fall in the Altai mountains Legion Media Legion Media Fall in Peterhof, a royal suburb outside St. Petersburg Legion Media Legion Media Fall in Nizhny Novgorod, the city on the Volga River Legion Media Legion Media Fall in St. Petersburg (The Nikolsky Naval cathedral) Legion Media Legion Media Fall in a Russian forest Legion Media Legion Media Fall in the cozy town of Plyos Legion Media Legion Media Fall trees next to the Moscow State University Legion Media Legion Media Fall on Moscow's embankments Legion Media Legion Media Fall in Suzdal, the Golden Ring touristic route gem Legion Media Legion Media Fall in Kaliningrad Legion Media Legion Media Fall on Kaliningrad's Kant Island Legion Media Legion Media Fall in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Ilya Naymushin/Sputnik Fall leaves in the Russian Far East Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Fall in the Karelian wooden architecture ensemble Kizhi Ilya Timin/Sputnik Ilya Timin/Sputnik Fall in a Crimean park Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Fall in Moscow's Kuskovo estate Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik Sergei Pyatakov/Sputnik