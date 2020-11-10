20 male images in Soviet propaganda posters (PHOTOS)

What was the model Sovet man supposed to be/look like? He was hard working and sporty and loved his country!

Soviet posters exploited images of women quite a bit - they were portrayed as collective farmers, exemplary workers, mothers and active members of society. But what were the images of men on posters like and what were they supposed to convey?

The military was allotted a particular place in Soviet propaganda posters. At the time of the Civil War, posters called on men to join the ranks of the Red Army and fight for the cause of the Revolution. Later, there were posters extolling the might of the army and its heroic soldiers.

1. “Have you signed up as a volunteer?”

Dmitry Moor, 1920 Dmitry Moor, 1920

2. “Long live the Red Army - the armed detachment of the proletarian revolution!”

Vasily Elkin, 1932 Vasily Elkin, 1932

3. “Glory to the Soviet soldiers standing guard over the Motherland!”

S. Gorlishchev, 1978 S. Gorlishchev, 1978

One of the main purposes of propaganda was to rally people to the cause of collectivization and industrialization. Soviet people were urged to join a collective farm, work in a factory and build houses (as well as a bright future) together.

4. “Come to our collective farm, comrade”

Vera Korablyova, 1930 Vera Korablyova, 1930

5. “Collective and individual farmers! We shall hand the grain over to the state as pledged, fully and on time!”

Viktor Govorkov, 1933 Viktor Govorkov, 1933

6. “Oil workers, more oil for the Motherland! Let’s fulfil the five-year plan in 4 years!”

Pyotr Krivonogov, 1948 Pyotr Krivonogov, 1948

7. “Experienced workers, don’t mock the young. Let’s teach the young worker and give him a leg up.”

I. Yang, A. Chernomordik, 1930 I. Yang, A. Chernomordik, 1930

8. “Building fast, durably, cheaply and beautifully - our contribution to the cause of peace”

F. Ignatyev, USSR, 1951 F. Ignatyev, USSR, 1951

The images of leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin were also exploited on a very wide scale, as well as the ideologists of Communism, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

9. “A specter is haunting Europe - the specter of Communism”

Valentin Shcherbakov, 1920 Valentin Shcherbakov, 1920

10. “Lenin and electrification. Volkhovstroy power plant, give us current. Communism is Soviet power + electrification.”

Yuly Shass, Vasily Kobelev, 1925 Yuly Shass, Vasily Kobelev, 1925

11. “The captain of the Land of the Soviets steers us from victory to victory!”

Boris Efimov, 1933 Boris Efimov, 1933

12. “Raise higher the banner of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Stalin!”

Gustav Klutsis, 1936 Gustav Klutsis, 1936

Posters from the time of World War II had a particularly expressive power. Minimum words and details - but maximum meaning.

13. “I’m proud of my son!”

Viktor Govorkov, 1941 Viktor Govorkov, 1941

14. “Our land is famed for its warrior heroes”

Viktor Govorkov, 1941 Viktor Govorkov, 1941

15. “The people and army are invincible!”

Viktor Koretsky, 1941 Viktor Koretsky, 1941

16. “How have you helped the front?”

Dmitry Moor, 1941 Dmitry Moor, 1941

Soviet men needed to be strong and healthy, of course, and so there was widespread propaganda about the benefits of physical exercise and sport and the need to toughen up. Over-eating and alcohol were condemned.

17. “A healthy spirit requires a healthy body. K. Voroshilov”

Aleksandr Deyneka, 1939 Aleksandr Deyneka, 1939

18. “If you want to be healthy, toughen up”

Viktor Koretsky, Vera Gitsevich, 1950 Viktor Koretsky, Vera Gitsevich, 1950

19. “Have a varied diet, eat regularly and in moderation. To get fat is to get old!”

Boris Reshetnikov, 1958 Boris Reshetnikov, 1958

20. “No!”

Viktor Govorkov, 1954 Viktor Govorkov, 1954

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.