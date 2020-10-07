Russian men of the 20th century (PHOTOS)

Russia experienced tremendous upheavals in the last century — no fewer than three systems and states came and went. This couldn’t fail to affect how people looked and dressed.

Before the revolution, when there was huge class diversity in Russia, men’s appearance varied enormously. Peasants, merchants, nobles, soldiers — here's how they all looked in the last years of the Russian Empire:

Portrait of an elderly man in a white hat, Nizhny Novgorod, 1900s I. Ivanov/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Portrait of four men from Saratov Province, 1900s Unknown author/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Non-commissioned officer of the Preobrazhensky Life Guards Regiment A.N. Sinyavin Photo from the archive of Igor Cheradionov/russiainphoto.ru

Nizhny Novgorod merchant Sergeev, 1900s Maxim Dmitriev/Audiovisual documentation archive of Nizhny Novgorod Region

Peasant from Chernigov Province (now Ukraine), 1900s Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

Grand Duke Konstantin Romanov, 1903 St Petersburg State Museum of Theater and Musical Art/russiainphoto.ru

With the coming of Soviet power, nobles were stripped of their titles and fortunes. Then came the devastating Civil War and the Red Terror, followed by the short-lived New Economic Policy and relative freedom. During this time, there were lots of military men everywhere (in tunics without shoulder straps, since titles had been scrapped), as well as fancily dressed creatives.

Kuban Cossacks, 1927 Unknown author/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Leading Silver Age poet Alexander Blok Moisey Nappelbaum/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Red commander Ivan Kashirin (left) and Komsomol member Alexei Pavlov, 1920s State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals/russiainphoto.ru

Film director and maker of Battleship Potemkin Sergei Eisenstein, 1920s Andre Kertes/Russian State Archive of Literature and Art/russiainphoto.ru

Portrait of a fisherman, 1925 Mikhail Smodor/Kostromskaya Starina/russiainphoto.ru

Driver at the Leningrad Fire Department Unknown author/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

When Stalin came to power, collectivization and industrialization quickly gathered momentum, as did the Gulag camp system, one of the most tragic episodes in Soviet history. Photographers were sent to large Soviet construction sites to chronicle the “idyllic” lives of workers and collective farmers.

Iconic Soviet photographer Alexander Rodchenko at the White Sea Canal construction site, 1933 Anatoly Skurikhin/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Donbass miner, 1934 Evgeny Khaldey/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Test pilot Vladimir Kokkinaki before his next flight, 1930s Ivan Shagin/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Poet David Samoilov added the epithet rokovyie (“fatal”) to the word sorokoviye (“forties”), since in Russian they differ by just one syllable. It was a time of war, ongoing purges, hunger, evacuations, and inhuman living conditions. As for menswear, it consisted of military uniforms, greatcoats, and quilted jackets.

Radio operators in World War II, 1943 Arkady Shaikhet/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Peasant Daniil Zernov with fellow villagers during WWII, 1943 Arkady Shaikhet/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Submarine commander and Hero of the Soviet Union Valentin Starikov in the conning tower, 1942 Evgeny Khaldey/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Militiaman in Crimea, 1940s Evgeny Khaldey/МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru

Composer Dmitry Shostakovich, 1940s Boris Fabisovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In the post-war 1950s, life slowly returned to normal; military overcoats were replaced by austere suits. Men returned to civilian professions, including farming the land and exploring far-flung corners of the Soviet Union.

Metalworker at the Economizer plant and Stalin Prize winner Ivan Kartashev, 1953 Semyon Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Young construction worker at the Volga-Don Canal, 1953 Alexey Gostev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Composer Nikolay Ozerov at the wheel of a Pobeda car, 1950s Sergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1960s are invariably associated with the “Khrushchev thaw” after the harsh Stalinist regime: students, samizdat (self-publication of banned literature), smiles, and renewed construction of apartment blocks.

Moscow University students play the game “Guess who?”, 1960s Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

By the campfire on a hike, 1960s Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Two students recite poetry, 1960s Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Cult 1960s poet Evgeny Yevtushenko Oleg Mertsedin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1970s saw the arrival of trendy fops, bell-bottomed trousers, outlandish hairstyles, as well as cult Soviet films.

Komsomol members, 1976 Photo from the archive of Maria Deryabina/russiainphoto.ru

Cult Soviet actor and sex symbol Andrei Mironov, 1976 TASS TASS

Portrait of a man, 1970s Kaskad Media Holding/russiainphoto.ru

By the sea, 1979 Mikhail Dashevsky/russiainphoto.ru

Today’s 40+ generation is nostalgic about the 1980s, because it was their time! The Moscow Olympics, the first taste of freedom, hippies, oversized glasses, rock, and Freddie Mercury mustaches!

“Ejected in the last minute. Handball”, 1980 Vladimir Vyatkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Artist Guram Abramishvili, 1987 Sergey Rumyantsev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Cult rock musician Viktor Tsoi, 1986 Sergey Borisov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1990s saw perhaps the most radical changes of all: the collapse of the Soviet Union, the birth of a new country, and the opening up to the West. It was a time of snow-washed jeans and bold experiments, including fashion-wise.

First President of Russia Boris Yeltsin on the court, 1992 Dmitry Donskoy/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pop singer Valery Leontiev, 1992 Yuri Abramochkin/Archive of Yuri Abramochkin

Men at a Moscow swimming pool, 1990s Getty Images Getty Images

First Western stereo system, Moscow, 1990s Getty Images Getty Images

