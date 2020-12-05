Moscow’s ice rinks open for 2020/21 season... with restrictions (PHOTOS)

Muscovites are getting into the New Year mood! Just have a look at all the luminous and merry ice rinks that have already opened in Moscow!

This year, ice rinks opened in Moscow later than usual and with some restrictions, due to the pandemic. However, the city’s citizens and guests won’t be left without their favorite winter entertainment.

An ice rink on VDNKh. Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

In the 2020/2021 season, around 1,500 ice rinks will be operating, including the famous ones in Gorky Park and VDNKh, as well as smaller rinks in the yards further from the city center. They all have different designs and decorations.

An ice rink on VDNKh. Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

One of the biggest rinks in Moscow in VDNKh this year is decorated with an Antarctic theme in honor of the bicentennial of the continent’s discovery. Penguins are everywhere!

An ice rink on VDNKh. Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik

The rink in the Gorky Park called ‘Navigator’, meanwhile, reimagines five “miracles” of Russia: Murmansk lighthouse, Mount Elbrus, Golden Bridge in Vladivostok and Swallow’s Nest castle in Crimea. And many many food kiosks to warm up at after!

At the Gorky Park. Sergei Karpukhin/TASS Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

The cozy ice rink near the GUM store on the Red Square will entertain guests with the songs from famous Soviet movies and animation.

GUM ice rink. Alexei Maishev/Sputnik Alexei Maishev/Sputnik

Purchasing tickets to the rinks is only possible online, the ordinary cash offices won’t be in operation this season.

GUM ice rink. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

People who visit free ice rinks will need to get a QR-code online. If there are too many people on the ice, the administration will temporarily close entry.

At the Gorky Park. Sergei Karpukhin/TASS Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Moscow ice rinks are open from 10 am to 10 pm on workdays and until 11 pm on weekends.

GUM ice rink. Alexei Maishev/Sputnik Alexei Maishev/Sputnik

All inventory will be disinfected. Inside the locker rooms, guests will need to wear masks and gloves.

An ice rink on VDNKh. Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

People with a high temperature won’t be admitted to the rink. While on the rink, masks are not required.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.