Winter through the lens of Soviet photography legends (PHOTOS)

A Russian troika carries people in Moscow's Ostankino park, 1975
Valery Shustov/Sputnik
Snow drifts, frost, sun and winter games - things have hardly changed from the Soviet times when we talk about this time of the year. Feel the atmosphere of a true winter with these photos!
1. Red Army soldiers on cross-country skis, 1927
2. Skaters on the ice rink at the Moscow Young pioneers’ stadium, 1947
3. Winter in the countryside, 1950s
4. Alpine ski at Leninsky (now Vorobyevy) hills in Moscow, 1958
5. Frosty morning in the forest, 1950s
6. Ice rink in Moscow’s Gorky Park, 1950s
7. Work out, 1955
8. Snowball fight, 1960
9. Carrying a New Year tree home, 1960
10. Sunday sleigh riding, 1962
11. Winter at a kolkhoz, 1960s
12. Winter portrait of a girl, 1967
13. Holidays! 1969
14. ‘Only two of them’, 1971
15. On skis since very childhood, 1978
