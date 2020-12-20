Winter through the lens of Soviet photography legends (PHOTOS)

A Russian troika carries people in Moscow's Ostankino park, 1975

Valery Shustov/Sputnik
Snow drifts, frost, sun and winter games - things have hardly changed from the Soviet times when we talk about this time of the year. Feel the atmosphere of a true winter with these photos!

1. Red Army soldiers on cross-country skis, 1927

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. Skaters on the ice rink at the Moscow Young pioneers’ stadium, 1947 

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. Winter in the countryside, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

4. Alpine ski at Leninsky (now Vorobyevy) hills in Moscow, 1958

Anatoly Bochinin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

5. Frosty morning in the forest, 1950s

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. Ice rink in Moscow’s Gorky Park, 1950s

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. Work out, 1955

Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev’s archive

8. Snowball fight, 1960

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

9. Carrying a New Year tree home, 1960

Antanas Sutkus/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

10. Sunday sleigh riding, 1962

May Nachinkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

11. Winter at a kolkhoz, 1960s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

12. Winter portrait of a girl, 1967

Yury Lunkov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

13. Holidays! 1969

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

14. ‘Only two of them’, 1971

Lev Borodulin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

15. On skis since very childhood, 1978

Stanislav Afanasyev/Sharypovy-Afanasyevy’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

