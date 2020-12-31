How Soviet stores looked before New Year (PHOTOS)

It was in the USSR when New Year became the main holiday, cancelling the Orthodox Christmas. Nevertheless, even in Soviet times, there were richly decorated stores, shelves with toys and ornaments for the New Year tree and crazy mast minute gift shopping. 

1. A temporary New Year toys salespoint in Moscow, 1949 

Mikhail Grachev/MAMM/MDF

2. GUM department store on the Red Square was always been fantastically decorated, 1949

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/МАММ/MDF

3. New Year decorations in GUM, 1950s

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/МАММ/MDF

4. New Year decorations in ‘Dyetski Mir’ (“Children’s World”) store in Moscow, 1950s 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF 

5. A girl next to the ‘Dyetski Mir’ (“Children’s World”) window display, 1967 

Galina Kiseleva/Sputnik

6. Kids look at Father Frost, a Russian Santa in a store’s window display, 1971

Boris Kavashkin/Sputnik

7. ‘Dyetski Mir’ (“Children’s World”), 1972

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

8. Gifts on display in ‘Dyetski Mir’ (“Children’s World”), 1972

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

9. Decorations in ‘Dyetski Mir’ (“Children’s World”), 1972

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

10. New Year market on Stary Arbat Street in Moscow, 1986 

Vitaly Sozinov/TASS

11. Gift store on Stary Arbat Street, 1987

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

12. New Year trees next to the ‘Dyetski Mir’ (“Children’s World”) store front doors, 1987

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

13. Empty shelves as the deficit times came - and a poster says ‘Happy New 1990!’ 

Anatoly Boldin/MAMM/MDF

14. GUM. First window displays with LEGO, 1991

Igor Stomakhin/Igor Stomakhin’s archive

