Final days of the USSR in PHOTOS

Renowned American photographer Peter Turnley is famous for catching moments in human life. The street photography he took while in the USSR during the late 1980s-early 1990s is a great chronicle of the outgoing Soviet era.

1. Soviets line up on the Red Square

Getty Images Getty Images

2. A Moscow taxi

Getty Images Getty Images

3. Soldiers sitting on park bench with a child

Getty Images Getty Images

4. A Lenin portrait on the Bolshoi Theater

(The text says: “LONG LIVE THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE SOVIET UNION!”)

Getty Images Getty Images

5. Lenin banners hanging on the State Historical Museum and traffic on Mokhovaya Street

Getty Images Getty Images

6. Pedestrians

Getty Images Getty Images

7. Following Soviet tradition, a wedding party walks on the Red Square in Moscow to have photos taken

Getty Images Getty Images

8. A generation gap on a bench: old ladies and a young couple

Getty Images Getty Images

9. Russian youth hanging out

Getty Images Getty Images

10. Schoolgirls eating lunch

Getty Images Getty Images

11. Mothers with their babies

Getty Images Getty Images

12. Muscovites applying for emigration outside an embassy

Getty Images Getty Images

13. A Russian Orthodox wedding

Getty Images Getty Images

14. Young woman smoking on a train

Getty Images Getty Images

15. Westernization of Russia: A line to enter the first McDonald’s

Getty Images Getty Images

16. A Moscow hair salon

Getty Images Getty Images

17. A homeless man sitting by a makeshift tent city near the Red Square

Getty Images Getty Images

18. A Moscow food market

Getty Images Getty Images

19. At a butcher’s

Getty Images Getty Images

20. A man pulling children on a sled

Getty Images Getty Images

21. A Siberian woman at the front gate of her house

Getty Images Getty Images

22. Women buying milk

Getty Images Getty Images

23. A line to a food store

Getty Images Getty Images

24. Soviet-style souvenirs on Arbat street in Moscow

Getty Images Getty Images

25. A man selling Communist paraphernalia on a Moscow street

Getty Images Getty Images

26. World War II veterans attending the V-Day celebrations

Getty Images Getty Images

27. Fallen monuments of former Soviet leaders

Getty Images Getty Images

28. A patient receiving a breath analyzing examination in a Soviet sanatorium

Getty Images Getty Images

29. The coup attempt in 1991

Getty Images Getty Images

30. Mikhail Gorbachev sitting at his desk shortly before the dissolution of the Soviet Union

Getty Images Getty Images

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.