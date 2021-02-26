Final days of the USSR in PHOTOS

Renowned American photographer Peter Turnley is famous for catching moments in human life. The street photography he took while in the USSR during the late 1980s-early 1990s is a great chronicle of the outgoing Soviet era.
1. Soviets line up on the Red Square
2. A Moscow taxi
3. Soldiers sitting on park bench with a child
4. A Lenin portrait on the Bolshoi Theater
(The text says: “LONG LIVE THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE SOVIET UNION!”)
5. Lenin banners hanging on the State Historical Museum and traffic on Mokhovaya Street
6. Pedestrians
7. Following Soviet tradition, a wedding party walks on the Red Square in Moscow to have photos taken
8. A generation gap on a bench: old ladies and a young couple
9. Russian youth hanging out
10. Schoolgirls eating lunch
11. Mothers with their babies
12. Muscovites applying for emigration outside an embassy
13. A Russian Orthodox wedding
14. Young woman smoking on a train
15. Westernization of Russia: A line to enter the first McDonald’s
16. A Moscow hair salon
17. A homeless man sitting by a makeshift tent city near the Red Square
18. A Moscow food market
19. At a butcher’s
20. A man pulling children on a sled
21. A Siberian woman at the front gate of her house
22. Women buying milk
23. A line to a food store
24. Soviet-style souvenirs on Arbat street in Moscow
25. A man selling Communist paraphernalia on a Moscow street
26. World War II veterans attending the V-Day celebrations
27. Fallen monuments of former Soviet leaders
28. A patient receiving a breath analyzing examination in a Soviet sanatorium
29. The coup attempt in 1991
30. Mikhail Gorbachev sitting at his desk shortly before the dissolution of the Soviet Union
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.