Everyday Soviet life as you’ve NEVER seen before (PHOTOS)

Playing in the sandbox

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik
People usually associate the Red Empire with the gulag, terror, total control and propaganda, Communist Party meetings and military marches. However, there were millions of ordinary people, who simply tried to live their ordinary (in a good sense) lives peacefully.

Schoolgirls in a ballet lesson at the Palace of Pioneers, 1962 

Vladimir Lagrange/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A girl posing in a communal apartment 

Vladimir Lagrange/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

“New settlers” - Two girls heading off to school, 1966

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

That’s just me! A girl poses while eating an ice cream 1969

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A grandma and her granddaughter at the playground, 1970

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Students enjoying a break at university, 1963

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Laundry day at a household, 1958

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A grandma and her granddaughter sitting on a bench in a park, 1960s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Two Muscovites watching the Moskva River flow by, 1970s

Mikhail Dashevsky/Mikhail Dashevsky’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

A man reading on the metro, 1960s

Mikhail Dashevsky/Mikhail Dashevsky’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

Two young men having a smoke break, 1976

Mikhail Dashevsky/Mikhail Dashevsky’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

Inside Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow, 1970

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Traffic policeman on duty, 1973

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kids playing in a courtyard, 1985

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

After grocery shopping, 1983

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Decorating a car during a wedding reception in a village, 1990

Sergei Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

