Everyday Soviet life as you’ve NEVER seen before (PHOTOS)

People usually associate the Red Empire with the gulag, terror, total control and propaganda, Communist Party meetings and military marches. However, there were millions of ordinary people, who simply tried to live their ordinary (in a good sense) lives peacefully.
Schoolgirls in a ballet lesson at the Palace of Pioneers, 1962
Vladimir Lagrange/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
A girl posing in a communal apartment
Vladimir Lagrange/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
“New settlers” - Two girls heading off to school, 1966
Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
That’s just me! A girl poses while eating an ice cream 1969
Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
A grandma and her granddaughter at the playground, 1970
Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Students enjoying a break at university, 1963
Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Laundry day at a household, 1958
Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
A grandma and her granddaughter sitting on a bench in a park, 1960s
Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Two Muscovites watching the Moskva River flow by, 1970s
Mikhail Dashevsky/Mikhail Dashevsky’s archive/russiainphoto.ru
A man reading on the metro, 1960s
Mikhail Dashevsky/Mikhail Dashevsky’s archive/russiainphoto.ru
Two young men having a smoke break, 1976
Mikhail Dashevsky/Mikhail Dashevsky’s archive/russiainphoto.ru
Inside Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow, 1970
Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Traffic policeman on duty, 1973
Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Kids playing in a courtyard, 1985
Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
After grocery shopping, 1983
Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Decorating a car during a wedding reception in a village, 1990
Sergei Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev’s archive/russiainphoto.ru
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.