CJ from ‘GTA: San Andreas’ appears in Russia (VIDEOS)

Moscow videographer Aleksey Malakhov launched an Instagram miniseries featuring the main character from the iconic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game. He transported CJ from the streets of Los Santos into a more Russian setting. And reality turned out to be much more complicated than a video game.
Witnessing the fall of the Russian Ruble against the U.S. Dollar
Trying to obtain a face mask in the Moscow Metro
Having a hard time with snow mounds
Kitting himself out in proper Russian urban style
