CJ from ‘GTA: San Andreas’ appears in Russia (VIDEOS)

Moscow videographer Aleksey Malakhov launched an Instagram miniseries featuring the main character from the iconic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game. He transported CJ from the streets of Los Santos into a more Russian setting. And reality turned out to be much more complicated than a video game.

Witnessing the fall of the Russian Ruble against the U.S. Dollar

Trying to obtain a face mask in the Moscow Metro

Having a hard time with snow mounds

Kitting himself out in proper Russian urban style

