What was Russia like in 1991 (PHOTOS)

Peter Turnley/Getty Images
The year marked perestroika and the last days of the USSR, giving the world a brand new country. The Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic turned into the Russian Federation and got its first president, Boris Yeltsin.
Boris Yeltsin gives an interview
Peter Turnley/Getty Images
A line to a food store in Moscow
Alexander Makarov/Sputnik
A woman at a rally near Lenin mausoleum. The poster says ‘Ilyich [Lenin], we are with you!’
TV director and camerawoman Marina Goldovskaya filming on the streets
Meeting next to the White House in Moscow against the reactionary Soviet coup d'état attempt, the so-called ‘August Coup’
One of the first LGBT meeting marking World AIDS Day
Barricades in Moscow during the ‘August Coup’
A cult TV show ‘Field of Wonders’ is still on air. Its first host Vladislav Listyev was killed later in the 1990s
A hospital patient with Lenin’s portrait as a tattoo
Festivities on Red Square
Orthodox Patriarch Alexei II in the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius
Airborne troops
‘Oka’ produced by the KAMAZ car plant
A day in the life of an Arkhangelsk Region citizen
A heavy metal rock festival near Moscow
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
A Siberian beauty contest
Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik
‘Just married’ on Red Square
Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik
A folk dance festival
Harvesting
A demolished monument to KGB founder, Felix Dzerzhinsky
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
The St. Trinity Seraphim-Diveyevsky Monastery
Zubovsky Square in Moscow
Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik
A sanatorium in Crimea
A street musician in Moscow
Strolling around St. Petersburg
Sergey Kompanichenko/Sputnik
Young rockers in front of Lenin’s monument
American artist Peter Max paints on Red Square
Restoration of the royal furniture in Gatchina Palace near Leningrad
Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik
Orthodox Easter
Happy New 1991 year!
A pet market
Peter Turnley/Getty Images
Women selling souvenirs
Peter Turnley/Getty Images
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.