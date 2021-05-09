Faces of war: Unsung heroes of WWII (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection
The most dramatic event of the 20th century took millions of lives. Here are few people that we should be thankful for the great victory.

Pilots looking on

Southern Urals historical museum

A sapper carrying an undetonated bomb

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A worker building a river crossing

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

A soldier enjoying lunch at the front line

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

A soldier writing a letter home

Anatoly Yegorov/MAMM/MDF

A surviving soldier reuniting with his sisters

Arkady Shaikhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A tank driver on the lookout

N.Chiz/Southern Urals historical museum

Female aviation commander Yevdokia Bershanskaya posing in her plane

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

Tankmen standing at attention

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

A soldier receiving another award

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

19-year-old sniper Liza Mironova posing with her rifle

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A soldier who fought from Stalingrad to Prague having a bite to eat

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A machine gunner posing next to his gun

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Famous sniper Valentina Kusanova posing with her rifle

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Action shot from a battle near Leningrad

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Locomotive driver Gulyam Gasanova posing next to her train

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A gunman preparing for attack

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A medical instructor posing in a field

Pavel Troshkin/Izvestia newspaper

A civilian patriot receiving a medal

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A T-34 squad commander, participant of Kursk battle, smiling for the camera

Anatoly Morozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A pilot posing with a Nazi jet that he shot down

Pavel Troshkin/Izvestia newspaper

A partisan Kuzma Zakharov

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A alpine soldiers having a cigarette break after a long hike

Sergei Korshunov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A gunman in the Northern fleet posing with his gun

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Fighter pilots posing for a photo

Robert Diament/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A young partisan hero with his father

Mikhail Trakhman/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Young war hero Vladimir Sokolov posing with a rifle

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Stalingrad’s brothers in arms sharing a cigarette

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Female sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko posing with her rifle

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Civil defenders of Moscow marching on

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A female worker preparing ammunition behind the lines

Southern Urals historical museum

Marines posing on their boat

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Camouflaged snipers scoping out the enemy 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

wwii ussr Soviet Union photography the unknown war world war ii
We've got more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies