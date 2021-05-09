Faces of war: Unsung heroes of WWII (PHOTOS)

The most dramatic event of the 20th century took millions of lives. Here are few people that we should be thankful for the great victory.
Pilots looking on
A sapper carrying an undetonated bomb
A worker building a river crossing
A soldier enjoying lunch at the front line
A soldier writing a letter home
A surviving soldier reuniting with his sisters
A tank driver on the lookout
Female aviation commander Yevdokia Bershanskaya posing in her plane
Tankmen standing at attention
A soldier receiving another award
19-year-old sniper Liza Mironova posing with her rifle
A soldier who fought from Stalingrad to Prague having a bite to eat
A machine gunner posing next to his gun
Famous sniper Valentina Kusanova posing with her rifle
Action shot from a battle near Leningrad
Locomotive driver Gulyam Gasanova posing next to her train
A gunman preparing for attack
A medical instructor posing in a field
A civilian patriot receiving a medal
A T-34 squad commander, participant of Kursk battle, smiling for the camera
A pilot posing with a Nazi jet that he shot down
A partisan Kuzma Zakharov
A alpine soldiers having a cigarette break after a long hike
A gunman in the Northern fleet posing with his gun
Fighter pilots posing for a photo
A young partisan hero with his father
Young war hero Vladimir Sokolov posing with a rifle
Stalingrad’s brothers in arms sharing a cigarette
Female sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko posing with her rifle
Civil defenders of Moscow marching on
A female worker preparing ammunition behind the lines
Marines posing on their boat
Camouflaged snipers scoping out the enemy
