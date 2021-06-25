Crimea after 100-year RECORD floods (PHOTOS)

The rain took with it cars and sign posts, flooding more than 100 streets. Some buildings were submerged entirely. Let’s look at the state of this popular Russian resort a week after the disaster.

Yalta was hit by a massive cyclone on June 18. Rain lasted for six straight hours, unleashing a monthly level of water onto the resort town. Vodopadnaya River overflowed its banks and began to flood city streets.

Reuters Reuters

A total of 135 mm of precipitation accumulated in just several days - something that hadn’t happened in 100 years, according to Yanina Pavlenko, the head of the local administration.

Reuters Reuters

More than 100 streets were flooded, together with underground crossings. Most of the city lost power as a result. Some buildings were submerged by the waters of the Vodopadnaya, now standing covered in mud and rocks. People were evacuated from the area a day after the disaster.

Reuters Reuters

Sergey Aksenov, the head of Crimea, had to survey the damage using a boat. A state of emergency has been declared across the peninsula. Aksenov referred to the scale of damage as “catastrophic”.

Sergey Malgavko/TASS Sergey Malgavko/TASS

One person has so far lost their life, while 54 people have been injured and one declared missing.

Sergey Malgavko/TASS Sergey Malgavko/TASS

In the aftermath of the floods, Yalta’s beaches resembled dumps, with heaps of trash, composed of whatever the Black Sea threw up, beach chairs and umbrellas and debris from the cafes and restaurants on the embankment. Bulldozers were put to work clearing the rubble and flattening the beaches.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

Most beaches have already been reopened and filled up with tourists. Water and power have also been restored.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

Swimming, however, is still banned, due to the shores being polluted by all the urban waste.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

The beaches are being patrolled by police and lifeguards to stop those who decided to defy the ban and go for a swim. Some have been heard saying “I’ve been waiting for this vacation for way too long!”

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

Meanwhile, people with megaphones have been seen strutting about some of the beaches, trying to entice visitors with water scooters and banana rides.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

Some 21,000 military personnel were sent to Crimea to aid in clearing the debris. In some areas, the locals are attempting to do everything manually. The government has allocated a sum of 57,8 million rubles (approx. $800,000) to restore the situation back to normal.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.