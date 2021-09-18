Magical PHOTOS of Soviet Leningrad

You won’t find things like parades or happy workers with banners in Vladimir Bogdanov’s photos. Instead, he captured the real life of his native Leningrad: magical embankments, small courtyards and simple people going about their busy days.

‘Bikers’, 1950s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘In the Goal’, 1962

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Through the Prospect’, 1963

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Crossing the Neva’, 1960s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Leningrad’, 1964

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Fall’, 1960s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Leningrad Walk’, 1965

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘One More Spring’, 1969

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Fishing on the Neva’, 1969

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘The Dog is Drinking’, 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Troitsky Bridge’, 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Lion Bridge’, 1972

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Letny (Summer) Garden’, 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘On the Balcony’, 1976

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Anichkov Bridge’, 1977

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Vechny Zov Bar’, 1970s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘White Nights’, 1984

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Waiting For the Trolleybus’, 1980s

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Griboyedov Canal in the Summer’, 1986

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Griboyedov Canal in the Winter’, 1986

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

