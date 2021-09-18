Magical PHOTOS of Soviet Leningrad

You won’t find things like parades or happy workers with banners in Vladimir Bogdanov’s photos. Instead, he captured the real life of his native Leningrad: magical embankments, small courtyards and simple people going about their busy days.
‘Bikers’, 1950s
‘In the Goal’, 1962
‘Through the Prospect’, 1963
‘Crossing the Neva’, 1960s
‘Leningrad’, 1964
‘Fall’, 1960s
‘Leningrad Walk’, 1965
‘One More Spring’, 1969
‘Fishing on the Neva’, 1969
‘The Dog is Drinking’, 1970s
‘Troitsky Bridge’, 1970s
‘Lion Bridge’, 1972
‘Letny (Summer) Garden’, 1970s
‘On the Balcony’, 1976
‘Anichkov Bridge’, 1977
‘Vechny Zov Bar’, 1970s
‘White Nights’, 1984
‘Waiting For the Trolleybus’, 1980s
‘Griboyedov Canal in the Summer’, 1986
‘Griboyedov Canal in the Winter’, 1986
