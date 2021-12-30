Drug tests and X-rays: New rules for expats working in Russia (EXPLAINER)

Starting December 29, 2021, new regulations issued by the Russian Ministry of Health come into effect regarding foreign nationals working in Russia. These will be mandatory procedures for both migrants and highly-skilled workers and managers. Their health will be more closely monitored, and failure to comply with the new regulations will result in annulment of the Russian work permit.
Among the new rules are a mandatory drug test, blood and urine tests, STD test and a chest X-ray.
Controversy has already ensued, with vociferous objections issued by 10 separate foreign bodies, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Association of European Businesses (AEB).
“It has been a long time since a single piece of legislation has caused such a huge wave of incomprehension, disappointment, and indignation among thousands of foreign managers,” said Matthias Schepp, Chairman of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce.
This is the particular requirement that ignited the strongest objections from foreign groups. However, the Health Ministry provided additional clarification: three months is the deadline for submitting to the police the necessary medical results; and it is not necessary to repeat the full set of medical exams every three months. “[This timeframe] absolutely does not imply that repeat inspection must be completed every three months,” said the Health Ministry’s spokesperson.
The Health Ministry did not clarify the circumstances necessitating a repeat inspection, or provide any further information on regularity.
The new regulations apply to all foreigners working in Russia, as well as their family members older than 7 years of age. An exception is made for citizens of Belarus, as well as holders of Russian residency permits and temporary residency permits.
According to the new law: “A positive result on a disease test, or failure to pass inspection, will result in the certificate not being granted.” The lack of a certificate is grounds for expulsion from the country, or reducing the duration of stay.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox