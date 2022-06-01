Soviet women’s fashion: Check out these summer dresses! (PHOTOS)

Women of the USSR could work in factories and plants, be milkmaids or even military pilots, but no matter what their job was - they all liked to dress up, especially in calico fabrics with colorful prints.

A girl with Leica photo camera, 1934

Girls on holidays, 1940s

Girls by Lake Ritsa in Abkhaz republic, 1952

Actress Klara Luchko in Moscow, 1950s

Women resting on a boulevard bench, 1950s

Girls in the country, 1950s

Girls in a garden, 1950s

Women at a mineral water resort in the Caucasus, 1950s

Soviet Uzbek girls, 1950

Holidaying in a village, 1950s

In a kolkhoz called ‘Communist International’, 1950s

A big city girl, 1950s

Women at Moscow’s oldest sewing factory, 1958

Ladies taking sun bath, 1958

A student with a fancy purse, 1950s

Women on the Red Square, 1960s

‘Friendship’ fountain in VDNKh park, 1960s

Girls on a carousel, 1967

A Moscow summer day, 1960s

Actress Yulia Borisova, 1962

Soviet automobile advertising, 1964

Women dressed up for the market, 1960s

Ladies sitting in a grass field, 1970

A mom in Moscow, 1970s

A girl having lunch in a cafe, 1975

Women giggling at a sewing factory, 1981

Women strolling on a street in Volgograd, 1989

A sunny summer’s day, 1990

