Soviet women’s fashion: Check out these summer dresses! (PHOTOS)

Women of the USSR could work in factories and plants, be milkmaids or even military pilots, but no matter what their job was - they all liked to dress up, especially in calico fabrics with colorful prints.
A girl with Leica photo camera, 1934
Girls on holidays, 1940s
Girls by Lake Ritsa in Abkhaz republic, 1952
Actress Klara Luchko in Moscow, 1950s
Women resting on a boulevard bench, 1950s
Girls in the country, 1950s
Girls in a garden, 1950s
Women at a mineral water resort in the Caucasus, 1950s
Soviet Uzbek girls, 1950
Holidaying in a village, 1950s
In a kolkhoz called ‘Communist International’, 1950s
A big city girl, 1950s
Women at Moscow’s oldest sewing factory, 1958
Ladies taking sun bath, 1958
A student with a fancy purse, 1950s
Women on the Red Square, 1960s
‘Friendship’ fountain in VDNKh park, 1960s
Girls on a carousel, 1967
A Moscow summer day, 1960s
Actress Yulia Borisova, 1962
Soviet automobile advertising, 1964
Women dressed up for the market, 1960s
Ladies sitting in a grass field, 1970
A mom in Moscow, 1970s
A girl having lunch in a cafe, 1975
Women giggling at a sewing factory, 1981
Women strolling on a street in Volgograd, 1989
A sunny summer’s day, 1990
