Retro transport parade held in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Moscow tram system, tens of old carriages took a ride on their historical routes, followed by fancy Soviet retro cars.

Moscow’s tramway system was launched in 1872 and, at first, it was a horse tramway that operated until 1911. On June 4, 2022, 150 year later, this retro tram carried by horses headed the parade of retro transport in Moscow.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

Below is the second oldest tram - the model ‘F’ (lamp tram) that the Bolsheviks launched in 1925 on the Boulevard Ring.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

This is a fully operational F tram, complete with its beautiful driver.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

Muscovites took enormous amounts of pictures and some lucky ones also managed to catch a ride on these historical trams.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

The exteriors and interiors of the retro transport pose a striking difference from what the modern ones sport.

Mobile reporter/Moskva Agency Mobile reporter/Moskva Agency

Another iconic tram is called ‘KTM-1’. It was produced at the Ust-Katav Wagon-Building Plant named after S. M. Kirov in Chelyabinsk Region in 1947-1961.

Mobile reporter/Moskva Agency Mobile reporter/Moskva Agency

This KTM-1 was never used in Moscow, but it was widespread across other regions of the Soviet Union. This particular one pictured below is now a running museum’s exhibit, and one of the very few remaining examples of its kind.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

And this is RVZ-6, a basic model, mass produced in the 1960s on the Riga machine-building plant. Trams of this kind operated in many Soviet republics.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

The tram parade followed one of Moscow’s oldest routes - from Novokuznetskaya metro station across the bridge over the Moskva River and ended on Chistye Prudy. Exclusive retro cars also joined the parade.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

The parade’s rarities were items from the Special Purpose Garage-museum. For example, a ZIL-41047 limousine pictured below.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

ZIL, the Likhachev automobile Plant produced trucks and buses, as well as luxury cars for Soviet officials.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

Another exclusive item was the “executive class” ZiL-118K minibus nicknamed ‘Yunost’ (Youth).

Mobile reporter/Moskva Agency Mobile reporter/Moskva Agency

The Yunost minibus never went into serial production, however, this comfortable vehicle made a splash at international exhibitions and Henry Ford II even wanted to buy a license to produce it in the U.S. (but the Soviets rejected the offer).

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

Another luxurious car was the GAZ-13 ‘Chaika’ (Seagull) by the Gorky Automobile Plant.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

Most commonly known models at the parade were the Moskvich-402, a car mass produced in 1956-58…

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

…and ‘Zaporozhets’ or ZAZ-965, a small car, produced at the Zaporizhzhia Automobile Building Plant,…

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

…as well as the GAZ-21, pictured below in a very bright turquoise color.

Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrei Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

