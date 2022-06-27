Best of the first Moscow Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

The Russian capital recently held its first ever fashion week, featuring a host of talented Russian designers. Here are the outfits and snaps you don't want to miss!

Moscow now has its own fashion attraction. The first Moscow Fashion Week shined between June 20-26, 2022 and was a week-long extravaganza that featured 69 catwalk shows, 120 of the best Russian fashion designers and an impressive business program. Catwalks were arranged across the city, with special note to those in Zaryadye park next to the Kremlin and on its floating bridge over the Moskva River. Relive it all with our photo report below.

The fashion week was opened by the Russian fashion world’s ‘coryphaeus’, Slava Zaitsev and his outdoor catwalk.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

A huge indoor runway program was also held throughout the Moscow Fashion Week. Below are daring street-style models from the ‘DAS’ brand, inspired by the Kupala Night Slavic holiday.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

And below is a tribute to Soviet knitwear fashion by Victoria Andreyanova.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

Meanwhile, Sasha Gapanovich went for a romantic winter fantasy theme.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

Designer IANIS CHAMALIDY presented his conceptual author’s fashion.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

COSHÈ fashion company and their minimalist silhouettes were also on display.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

The most impressive catwalks were held outdoors. The collection of famous Russian designer Alena AKHMADULLINA was showcased along the Moskva River embankment.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

Graduates of the METRICS Branding and Design Academy showed off their fashion vision in Zaryadye Park, with the Kremlin in the distance.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

Space fashion: Roscosmos (Russia’s Space Agency) showed off a collaboration with the DNK.Russia fashion brand in the VDNKh exhibition park.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

CHAPURIN displayed his haute couture collection ‘Anthology’ in front of the ‘Friendship of Peoples’ fountain in VDNKh park.

Moscow Fashion Week press photo Moscow Fashion Week press photo

The Valentin Yudashkin show on the “floating” bridge in Zaryadye Park (complete with the Christ the Savior Cathedral in the background) was a great final act for the Moscow Fashion Week.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.