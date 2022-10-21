Russia’s amazing cultural and ethnic diversity in PHOTOS

In the very different corners of multicultural and multiethnic Russia, there are people who follow the traditions of their ancestors, wear folk attire and try to popularize their authentic culture. The pictures below from different regions depicting this are simply amazing!

1. Sergei Ladykin. Naryan-Mar, Nenets Autonomous Okrug

Press photo

2. Elvira Avdjan. Adygea’s national costumes

Press photo

3. Andrei Kostrov. A Russian boy from Nizhny Novgorod

Press photo

4. Irina Kaminskaya. In the mountains of Adygea

Press photo

5. Yury Kudryashov. The Turkic culture of Khakassia, city of Abakan

Press photo

6. Oleg Grechukhin. A nenets kid from Komi Republic

Press photo

7. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev. Folk festivities in Chita, Zabaikalsky Territory

Press photo

8. Ramil Nafikov. Bashkir honey

Press photo

9. Lyudmila Kamneva. An archery festival in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic

Press photo

10. Valery Sumakov. Evenk people of Krasnoyarsk Territory

Press photo

11. Stanislav Nikitin. A lady in a handmade dress weaving at a talent festival in Tver

Press photo

12. Diana Arye. Volga peoples festival in Astrakhan

Press photo

13. Yury Kudryazhev. Ancient traditions of Abakan, Khakassia

Press photo

14. Irina Lozhkina. In a Cossack house in Chelyabinsk Region

Press photo

15. Yury Kudryashov. Tuva, traditions of ancestors

Press photo

The photographic exhibition ‘The Power of Tradition: The Peoples of the Russian Federation’ is arranged by The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Polenov State Russian House of Folk Art. Throughout 2022, it’s on tour across Russia’s regions.

