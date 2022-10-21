Russia’s amazing cultural and ethnic diversity in PHOTOS

Elvira Avdjan/Press photo
In the very different corners of multicultural and multiethnic Russia, there are people who follow the traditions of their ancestors, wear folk attire and try to popularize their authentic culture. The pictures below from different regions depicting this are simply amazing!
1. Sergei Ladykin. Naryan-Mar, Nenets Autonomous Okrug
2. Elvira Avdjan. Adygea’s national costumes
3. Andrei Kostrov. A Russian boy from Nizhny Novgorod
4. Irina Kaminskaya. In the mountains of Adygea
5. Yury Kudryashov. The Turkic culture of Khakassia, city of Abakan
6. Oleg Grechukhin. A nenets kid from Komi Republic
7. Yevgeny Yepanchintsev. Folk festivities in Chita, Zabaikalsky Territory
8. Ramil Nafikov. Bashkir honey
9. Lyudmila Kamneva. An archery festival in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic
10. Valery Sumakov. Evenk people of Krasnoyarsk Territory
11. Stanislav Nikitin. A lady in a handmade dress weaving at a talent festival in Tver
12. Diana Arye. Volga peoples festival in Astrakhan
13. Yury Kudryazhev. Ancient traditions of Abakan, Khakassia
14. Irina Lozhkina. In a Cossack house in Chelyabinsk Region
15. Yury Kudryashov. Tuva, traditions of ancestors
The photographic exhibition ‘The Power of Tradition: The Peoples of the Russian Federation’ is arranged by The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Polenov State Russian House of Folk Art. Throughout 2022, it’s on tour across Russia’s regions.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
- Subscribe to our Telegram channel
- Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
- Enable push notifications on our website
- Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.