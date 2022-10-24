Meet Islam Makhachev, winner of UFC 280 & new lightweight UFC champion

The Dagestani fighter beat Brazil’s Charles Oliveira by submission in the second round.

On October 22, 2022, Islam Makhachev, defeated former champion from Brazil Charles Oliveira at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The fighter from Dagestan, Russia, forced Oliveira into submission with an arm triangle in the second round after dominating throughout the fight with his power punches and skillful wrestling.

Makhachev, 31, is coached by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and paid tribute to Nurmagomedov’s father, coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away in 2020.

“Abu Dhabi, thank you. I trained so hard for this moment. All my life I have prepared for this moment,” he said in a post-fight interview.

“I just want to say this belt is for my coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Many years ago he told me I was going to be the champion. I want to give this belt [to him]."

Islam Makhachev of Russia poses for a portrait after winning the UFC lightweight championship during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Makhachev has been on a winning streak, winning 10 consecutive fights in the UFC before facing Brazil’s Oliveira.

The Dagestani fighter signed a four-year contract with the UFC on October 2, 2014. In his debut in the UFC, Makhachev defeated fighter Leo Kuntz from Florida, the U.S., by submission.

On October 3, 2015, Makhachev faced Adriano Martins, but lost to the Brazilian via a knockout. This was his first and only professional loss in the UFC.

Recovering after the loss, Makhachev moved up the UFC ladder, defeating Chris Wade, Nik Lentz, as well as Gleison Tibau, scoring an epic knockout 57 seconds into the first round of that fight.

Makhachev’s career in the UFC was not without controversies. The Makhachev-Dober fight was canceled after Makhachev tested positive for meldonium. USADA lifted the suspension of Makhachev after a hearing on July 2, 2016.

In August 2017, Makhachev pulled out of the fight with Michel Prazerez citing an injury. The Dagestani fighter also pulled out of his fight against Francisco Trinaldo at UFC 233 in 2018.

Before debuting in the UFC, Makhachev built himself a name in the M-1 Global, a mixed martial arts promotion based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The 31-year-old fighter is an ethnic Lak, a Northeast Caucasian ethnic group native to an inland region known as Lakia within Dagestan in the North Caucasus.

He grew up in the remote village of Burshi, where he trained in combat sambo. In 2016, at the age of 25, Makhachev won gold at the 2016 World Combat Sambo Championship.

Click here to learn more about former UFC champion Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.