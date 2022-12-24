Dating profiles in Tsarist Russia (PHOTOS)

When people had only words, and no emojis for their dating profiles, they sometimes produced the weirdest descriptions of themselves.

In Tsarist Russia, it was always easier to find a partner in small towns, where everyone knew each other. It was much more difficult for those Russians who, in the second half of the 19th century, moved to big cities, unknown to them, with acquaintances and friends yet to be made.

So, for dating purposes, special “marriage” newspapers appeared in almost every big city. The publication of these newspapers was not interrupted even during World War I! Ads in newspapers were expensive, they were charged for every word and cost from 1 to 3 rubles (when a cheap apartment room was 5 rubles a month, while 1 ruble bought 15 bottles of milk). Photos were rarely available in ads in those times. So, advertisements had to be brief and, at the same time, attract immediate attention. That’s why they’re sometimes so paradoxical.

1. I am poor and ugly. Looking for a most complete contrast. Woman, respond. Marriage is the goal.

2. A respectable 40 y.o. gentleman with a secure job is willing to meet with a very stout lady, albeit an elderly one. The goal is marriage.

3. I am thirty years old, brown-haired, of average height, have a 20,000 annual income and would like to meet a pretty woman. Visit theaters, take a ride out of town on the best frosty night and then warm up with a glass of wine. After a serious study of each other, I do not mind getting married and offering the chosen one all the pleasures of life.

4. A beauty, 24 years old, intelligent, a brunette, very chic, the one who shook Moscow and Paris with her beauty and outfits, is looking for acquaintances. The goal is marriage to an elderly millionaire. I’m asking seriously.

5. Not a Quasimodo in appearance, a visiting, bored young lady without acquaintances [in this town] is looking forward to meeting an intelligent, cheerful gentleman, not young. With mutual attraction and sympathy, marriage is possible. I love theaters, concerts. Material calculations are mutually necessarily excluded.

6. Mad poet, a mystical anarchist walking over the abyss, calls from afar the one who would dare to walk the worldly path hand in hand with him and experience everything. The offer is serious.

7. I challenge widows only. A likable Southerner, a student of the Transport Institute wants to meet someone. The goal is marriage.

8. I wish to get married. Brunette, above average height, slim, not sturdy, 25 years old, intelligent, they say, very pretty, but poor, no dowry. Tired of loneliness in Siberia, I want to get married in Russia or in the Caucasus to a gentleman who does not drink, is quite well-off and can provide me with financial assistance. I will be a loving and devoted wife. I love family and doing chores. Adventure-seekers and curious, please do not disturb. Also, I won’t answer anyone from Tomsk. Mail to: Tomsk, on demand.

9. I have nothing. All that remains are a kind soul, decency and the title of a Count. Young, 30 years old, with a secondary education, I want to marry a wealthy person and appreciate her for her support.

10. Men! Which one of you has an unspoiled nature? Come on, answer me! If you come up, I will state my requirements: to be not very young, handsome, intelligent, have a kind heart and money so that I, a blonde of 22 years of age, would not be in need. They say, I’m a pretty, cheerful, easy-going, frank nature. I ask those who understand me to write about themselves in detail, preferably send photos. Secrecy guaranteed.

11. ​​Why lie, I drink, smoke, play cards, but everything is moderate. I get about two thousand a year in the civil service. Tall, brown-haired. I want to meet a faithful wife, a nice friend. The goal is marriage.

12. I’m literally hungry. As a matter of fact, there is nothing to eat and the need led me to the idea of a successful marriage. I feel an eternal attack of hunger, I have an eternal desire to eat. Oh, how painful it is. Whoever helps me, I am ready to be a slave for a century. I am really handsome, but terribly poor and exhausted. If we like each other, then we can connect with the chains of Hymen.

13. It’s a godsend to have me as a husband. Youth and beauty are with me. I need funds of at least 100,000 rubles and I provide status as a refund. A young lady or a widow – it does not matter, as long as they are not devoid of taste.

14. A pure female monarchist, beautiful in all respects and wealthy, would make a good party for a nobleman, a brunette, middle-aged and tall, completely alone, having a fortune of 400,000, well-deserved, with a good position, modest, economic, simple, kind, cheerful, not drinking and not smoking; it is desirable that the bride has the same qualities.

15. ​​A young, very handsome, intelligent Georgian teacher; tall, healthy, strong, musician (violin specialist), wants to marry a rich person who would give him the opportunity to finish his musical education. Age doesn’t matter. Write seriously.

16. There are rumors that I am an interesting young man. In refutation of these rumors, I appeal to everyone who wants to check this with a proposal to write to me. The goal is marriage and refutation. My address is: The Doubter’s mailbox.

Please note that all photos in the article are for illustrative purposes. They were not originally attached to the marriage ads.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.