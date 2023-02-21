Moscow through the eyes of cult photographer William Klein (PHOTOS)

This American-born French photographer is famous as a pioneer of fashion photography and working for Vogue magazine. He is also known for his photo reports on various cities around the world. Below are some great photos he took in the USSR’s capital in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Bikini, 1959
Gorky Park, 1959
Belorussky railway station, busts of Lenin and Stalin, 1959
Moscow fashion, 1959
Ping pong, 1960
Snow, sleds, chairs
Alexandra Yablochkina, the Russian Sarah Bernhardt, 1960
Meeting of the Theater Workers’ Union, 1961
A group of people standing during the May Day parade, 1961
KBG supervising at the May 1 parade, 1961
