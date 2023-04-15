How Moscow is cleaned up after winter (PHOTOS)

Every year in spring, the capital undergoes a general cleanup. Not only streets and sidewalks are washed, but also buildings and monuments. Sometimes it looks quite funny!

Monuments on Cosmonauts’ Alley are also washed…

Pelagiya Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagiya Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

Pelagiya Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagiya Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

…and the fountain in front of the Bolshoi Theater…

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

…and the pillars of the Crimean bridge…

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

…and the monument of Yuri Gagarin…

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

…and the pier near the Cathedral of Christ the Savior…

Sofya Sandurovskaya/Moskva Agency Sofya Sandurovskaya/Moskva Agency

…and the ‘Friendship of Nations’ fountain at the VDNKh exhibition park…

Sofya Sandurovskaya/Moskva Agency Sofya Sandurovskaya/Moskva Agency

Sofya Sandurovskaya/Moskva Agency Sofya Sandurovskaya/Moskva Agency

…and the fountain complex on Manezhnaya Square.

Pelagiya Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagiya Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

Regular commercial and residential buildings are also thoroughly washed!

Alexander Avilov/Moskva Agency Alexander Avilov/Moskva Agency

Not only windows, but also whole residential facades…

Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva Agency Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva Agency

Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva Agency Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva Agency

…and underpasses.

Andrei Lyubimov/Moskva Agency Andrei Lyubimov/Moskva Agency

The monument to St. George the Victorious took part in a foam party, too!

Mikhail Voskresensky/Moskva Agency Mikhail Voskresensky/Moskva Agency

