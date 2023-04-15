How Moscow is cleaned up after winter (PHOTOS)

Monuments on Cosmonauts’ Alley are also washed…
…and the fountain in front of the Bolshoi Theater…
…and the pillars of the Crimean bridge…
…and the monument of Yuri Gagarin…
…and the pier near the Cathedral of Christ the Savior…
…and the ‘Friendship of Nations’ fountain at the VDNKh exhibition park…
…and the fountain complex on Manezhnaya Square.
Regular commercial and residential buildings are also thoroughly washed!
Not only windows, but also whole residential facades…
…and underpasses.
The monument to St. George the Victorious took part in a foam party, too!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox