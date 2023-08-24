This woman makes awesome Slavic-themed tattoos! (PHOTOS)

Preserving a connection to one’s roots is of utmost importance to her: “I grew up in Ryazan. My grandfather used to play musical instruments, while my grandmother was busy crocheting and cross-stitching tablecloths. We have a very beautiful city: wooden architecture, the inimitable traditional Ryazan costumes, whose ornamentation I use in my projects as well. I always say: the place that you grew up is your main source of strength.”

Marie’s clients opt for tattoos that evoke precious memories. Some come to her with requests for tattoos of very special places – such as a window platband from the house they grew up in. Others like to get flowers from their native regions – plants they would use to make wraiths with their mothers. “Each person’s experience is unique. And so is every tattoo: it encapsulates all the experiences, memories, pain and love that a person contains. And I’m in endless awe of people, who come to me for sessions”, Marie admits.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.