15 most charming Crimean cats (PHOTOS)

Stray cats are one of the main attractions in Crimea. They’re friendly with tourists, assist with “selling” guided trips and, otherwise, control everything on the Black Sea coast!

Photographer Ekaterina Dmitrenko lives in Sevastopol and takes stunning pictures of local landscapes. And, in many, the main characters are resort cats: “guardians” of palaces, “keepers” of gardens and parks and “assistants” of fishermen on the embankments and shores.

1. Guardian of the Vorontsov Palace, Alupka. The title of the blackest black cat goes to this fella!

2. Dreaming of the sea. Or shrimp. Or a nap…

3. What’s fishing without a cat? Who else can tell you if the bite is good or not. And, along the embankment, it seems to have gathered a whole council of cat experts.

4. Those who work, get to eat. Or in this case, those who meow eat! Anyway, a well-deserved catch!

5. “The fisherman will now catch something and I will put on my trademark hungry puss in boots look,” the cat on the Grafskaya pier in Sevastopol is no doubt thinking.

6. “Greetings, friend. What have you come with? Surely with a piece of fish?” This is typically how cats welcome guests at the Nikitsky Botanical Garden in Yalta.

7. What is this gorgeous feline waiting for in the bushes? Probably lunch! Photo taken in the botanical garden in Yalta.

8. As Pushkin wrote in his poetic introduction to the world-famous poem ‘Ruslan and Lyudmila’: “Near the seaside there is a green oak; golden chain on an oak tree; and day and night the cat is a scientist; everything goes round and round in a chain;.” You can’t see the chain, but everything else matches. His eyes look so intelligent. And all because he serves in the Nikitsky Botanical Garden and communicates with scientists.

9. Every self-respecting cat living on the Black Sea should have its own personal yacht! This kitty posed in Balaklava.

10. Spring in Crimea, the first cats are blooming. Flowers, too!

11. Summer sunsets in Crimea are the most romantic. Even cats realize this and stop to admire the evening sea!

12. “Hello, are you looking for me maybe?”

13. I smell fish for dinner coming up. Cat on the Grafskaya pier in Sevastopol.

14. “Welcome to Crimea!” Barmaley the cat from Novy Svet.

15. Dreaming of all the fish in the sea. A cat from Fiolent.

