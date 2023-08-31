How the USSR was lit up with neon signs (PHOTOS)

In the 1960s, a true neon boom began in Soviet cities. Signs and advertisements with gaslight lamps brightly and colorfully lit up many cities of the Union.

The first neon sign in the world appeared in 1911 – the new technology was invented and patented by Frenchman Georges Claude. The neon light in gas discharge tubes shone bright and pretty; its light was mostly used in advertising.

In the USSR, the first of such signs appeared in the 1930s. In the Soviet manner, ‘neon’ was called ‘gaslight’. A whole factory of light and art works was built in Moscow.

First of all, bright neon was used for propaganda. Phrases like “Workers of the world, unite”, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, lit up with gas on Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater in 1937.

“Glory to the Soviet nation”, they proclaimed in 1958 for another Revolution anniversary.

TASS TASS

But neon lamps were also used for street signs. The names of important enterprises, as well as restaurants, stores and a lot more. In the photo below – the ‘Druzhba’ cafe with its illuminated sign on Petrovka Street in Moscow, 1957.

The true neon sign boom, however, began in the 1960s. Below, a worker is testing neon tubes used for the city’s illuminated advertising.

Valery Gende-Rote, Mark Redkin/TASS Valery Gende-Rote, Mark Redkin/TASS

Gradually, neon advertising began to appear. For example, the advertisement of the ‘Tu’ planes with the motto “Fast, Comfortable, Beneficial” illuminated over Moscow’s Hotel Metropol in the 1960s.

In the years after the war, the thaw, new fashion and neon signs became a whole cultural and aesthetic layer of the 1960s.

Even a little ‘Soyuzpechat’ newspaper kiosk was brightly lit in 1961…

…as were theater box offices.

Not to mention large department stores like ‘Sintetika’ on Komsomolsky Prospekt in Moscow, pictured below in the 1960s.

‘Mossovet Cinema’ in Moscow was also beautifully lit in the mid-1980s.

Valentin Sobolev/TASS Valentin Sobolev/TASS

Neon letters spelling ‘MOSCOW’ also crowned the Vnukovo city airport in the 1960s.

The word ‘PRAVDA’ shone brightly on the roof of the ‘Pravda’ newspaper’s publishing house and printing house in 1977.

The northern capital was also all lit up – there were many signs on Nevsky Prospekt in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), such as the photo below, taken in 1966.

Even during dark and bleak evenings, it was often bright as day. In the 1960s, one could kill some time in a waiting line, admiring, for example, the sign of the ‘Neva’ café and restaurant.

Meanwhile, other Soviet cities soon followed suit. Also, there are still old Soviet signs that have survived to this day! Like, for example, the House of Commerce on Lenin Prospekt in Murmansk, which was put up in 1985.

Semyon Maisterman/TASS Semyon Maisterman/TASS

Below is the ‘Women’s footwear’ department store in Stalingrad (now Volgograd), pictured in 1961.

Today, we would call that ‘retro-style’, but, of course, back then, it was the latest trend – like the ‘Ogonyok’ cafe on Lenin Street in Penza in 1967.

Nikolai Akimov/TASS Nikolai Akimov/TASS

Winter-time Perm was lit up by the glowing building of the Central Universal Department Store, pictured below in 1972.

Yevgeny Zagulyaev/TASS Yevgeny Zagulyaev/TASS

The signs of a deli, a theater, a clothing store and others glow on Lenin Street (currently Svetlanskaya Street) in Vladivostok in 1970.

Yury Somov/Sputnik Yury Somov/Sputnik

The entrance to the railway station and seaport in Vladivostok was also lit by neon by 1973.

Mikhail Kukhtarev/Sputnik Mikhail Kukhtarev/Sputnik

In 1971, in the resort city of Sochi, the ‘Leningrad’ hotel was beautifully lit – it has since been renamed.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik

And below is the iconic ‘Uralskie pelmeni’ (literally ‘Ural dumplings’) restaurant, café and cocktail bar in Chelyabinsk, lit up in 1980.

Neon light brightened up the cities in other republics of the Soviet Union: below, for example, is the ‘Vatan’ cinema in Ashgabat (the Turkmen Soviet Socialist Republic).

Yury Kaplun/Sputnik Yury Kaplun/Sputnik

In Minsk, neon signs warned of a pedestrian crossing.

Archive photo Archive photo

And this is how the very center of the city of Leninakan (modern Gyumri) in Armenia was lit up.

Shidlovsky/Sputnik Shidlovsky/Sputnik

Or, for example, an administrative building in Almaty, the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.

Yury Kuydin/Sputnik Yury Kuydin/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.