Meet Margarita Golubeva – new Miss Russia! (PHOTOS)

Customs officer, singer and now – the most beautiful woman in Russia.

This stunning woman from St.Petersburg was announced Miss Russia on October 8th, 2023, beating 49 other contestants from across the country!

Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Margarita is 22 years old and is enrolled at two universities simultaneously – she is graduating from the Russian Customs Academy next year, and is a 2nd year student at the Moscow State Art and Cultural University’s department of Musical Arts.

Being a gifted natural singer, her second choice of university was a logical choice. The starting point to the Musical Arts department was her participation in the Russian version of ‘The Voice’ (“Golos”) – the popular singing show.

Miss Russia wasn’t Margarita's first beauty pageant. She was also granted the title of Miss Student of Russia 2021 and participated in Miss Europe 2023, finishing as first runner-up. She has dreamt of participating in Miss Russia since she was 16.

Besides her studies, Margarita works as a model – an accidental choice that resulted out of a funny mistake. She signed up to audition for a pelmeni ad, but having arrived at the place, she confused the doors. In the room she entered by mistake, a casting session for a model agency was underway. None the wiser, Margarita started to read the scripted monologue about pelmeni. She must have been very convincing, as the casting director ended up offering her a place at the agency!

Margarita was born into a large family – she’s one of four children. Her mother is a doctor, and her father is an engineer.

Next, Margarita is scheduled to represent Russia at the Miss World and Miss Universe beauty pageants. Let’s wish her all the luck!

Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.