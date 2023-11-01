‘Miss Russia 2023’ will attend the ‘Miss Universe’ competition in the image of the Swan Princess!

Margarita Golubeva from St. Petersburg won the ‘Miss Russia’ competition in October and, on November 18, she will represent her country at ‘Miss Universe’ in El Salvador.
The Swan Princess dress was created by Olga Malyarova, a designer from St. Petersburg. Olga was inspired by Mikhail Vrubel’s painting of the same name. Approximately 300 meters of tulle, lace, freshwater pearls, zirconium and crystal were used in sewing it.
