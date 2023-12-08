Ded Moroz's train set off on a journey across Russia🌟 (VIDEO)

The train with the Santa Claus of Russia set off on a fairytale journey from Veliky Ustyug to more than 80 cities across the country! Feel the New Year atmosphere❄️☃️

Cover photo by Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.