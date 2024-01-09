Snow through the eyes of Soviet photographers (PHOTOS)

Winter, frozen rivers, frolicking children – how the USSR saw the coldest time of the year.

Yury Linkov. Winter, 1967

Boris Ignatovich. Frosty morning, 1950s

Arkady Shaikhet. Sliding down Sparrow Hills. 1929

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Winter in a village, 1957-1960

Vladimir Lagrange. The ‘Moskva’ Swimming Pool, 1963

Arkady Shaikhet. The Red Army’s ski march, 1927-28

Arkady Shaikhet. The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Winter, 1938

Vladislav Mikosha. The Spasskaya Tower and the Moscow Kremlin wall on a winter night, 1938

Sigismund Kropivnitsky. Skiing on the Neva River in Leningrad in winter, 1947-1955

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Playing with snowballs, 1957-1960

Viktor Akhlomov. The skating rink in Moscow’s Gorky Park, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Kids playing at a collective farm, 1960s

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Ice fishing, 1970s

Sergei Vasin. Young figure skaters performing, 1947

Valery Shchekoldin. Winter, 1978

Dmitry Baltermants. From the ‘Kolya lives in Moscow’ series. 1960s

Valentin Khukhlaev. Clearing snow in Moscow, 1960

Igor Gnevashev. Going for a walk, 1967

Georgy Lipskerov. Naryan-Mar, 1949

Boris Kosarev. The Moscow Kremlin Wall, 1957

Stanislav Afanasyev. Cross-country skiing in the winter sun, 1970s

Boris Kaulin. The next generation of the winter swimmers growing up, 1990

Igor Gnevashev. Actress Lyudmila Gurchenko posing, 1991

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.