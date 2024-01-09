Snow through the eyes of Soviet photographers (PHOTOS)

Winter, frozen rivers, frolicking children – how the USSR saw the coldest time of the year.
Yury Linkov. Winter, 1967
Boris Ignatovich. Frosty morning, 1950s
Arkady Shaikhet. Sliding down Sparrow Hills. 1929
Vsevolod Tarasevich. Winter in a village, 1957-1960
Vladimir Lagrange. The ‘Moskva’ Swimming Pool, 1963
Arkady Shaikhet. The Red Army’s ski march, 1927-28
Arkady Shaikhet. The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Winter, 1938
Vladislav Mikosha. The Spasskaya Tower and the Moscow Kremlin wall on a winter night, 1938
Sigismund Kropivnitsky. Skiing on the Neva River in Leningrad in winter, 1947-1955
Vsevolod Tarasevich. Playing with snowballs, 1957-1960
Viktor Akhlomov. The skating rink in Moscow’s Gorky Park, 1950s
Vsevolod Tarasevich. Kids playing at a collective farm, 1960s
Vsevolod Tarasevich. Ice fishing, 1970s
Sergei Vasin. Young figure skaters performing, 1947
Valery Shchekoldin. Winter, 1978
Dmitry Baltermants. From the ‘Kolya lives in Moscow’ series. 1960s
Valentin Khukhlaev. Clearing snow in Moscow, 1960
Igor Gnevashev. Going for a walk, 1967
Georgy Lipskerov. Naryan-Mar, 1949
Boris Kosarev. The Moscow Kremlin Wall, 1957
Stanislav Afanasyev. Cross-country skiing in the winter sun, 1970s
Boris Kaulin. The next generation of the winter swimmers growing up, 1990
Igor Gnevashev. Actress Lyudmila Gurchenko posing, 1991
