Snow through the eyes of Soviet photographers (PHOTOS)

Winter, frozen rivers, frolicking children – how the USSR saw the coldest time of the year.

Yury Linkov. Winter, 1967

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Boris Ignatovich. Frosty morning, 1950s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Arkady Shaikhet. Sliding down Sparrow Hills. 1929

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Winter in a village, 1957-1960

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vladimir Lagrange. The ‘Moskva’ Swimming Pool, 1963

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Arkady Shaikhet. The Red Army’s ski march, 1927-28

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Arkady Shaikhet. The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Winter, 1938

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vladislav Mikosha. The Spasskaya Tower and the Moscow Kremlin wall on a winter night, 1938

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Sigismund Kropivnitsky. Skiing on the Neva River in Leningrad in winter, 1947-1955

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Playing with snowballs, 1957-1960

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Viktor Akhlomov. The skating rink in Moscow’s Gorky Park, 1950s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Kids playing at a collective farm, 1960s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vsevolod Tarasevich. Ice fishing, 1970s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Sergei Vasin. Young figure skaters performing, 1947

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Valery Shchekoldin. Winter, 1978

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dmitry Baltermants. From the ‘Kolya lives in Moscow’ series. 1960s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Valentin Khukhlaev. Clearing snow in Moscow, 1960

Valentin Khukhlaev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Igor Gnevashev. Going for a walk, 1967

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Georgy Lipskerov. Naryan-Mar, 1949

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Boris Kosarev. The Moscow Kremlin Wall, 1957

Maria Kosareva archive/russiainphoto.ru

Stanislav Afanasyev. Cross-country skiing in the winter sun, 1970s

Sharypovy&Afanasyevy archive/russiainphoto.ru

Boris Kaulin. The next generation of the winter swimmers growing up, 1990

The State Historical Museum of the Southern Urals/russiainphoto.ru

Igor Gnevashev. Actress Lyudmila Gurchenko posing, 1991

/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

