An extreme race in -55°C was held in Yakutia! Brrr! (PHOTOS)

Thirty-eight athletes from different regions of the country took part in the ‘Pole of Cold - Oymyakon’ marathon on January 12.

In the morning, at the time of the start, the temperature of -55°C was recorded.

Fourteen athletes (12 men and two women) entered in longest distance - 42.2 km. The winner was Konstantin Dragunov, a student of the Institute of Physical Education and Sports from Yakutia. He overcame this distance in just 3 hours and 7 minutes!

The best result of the half marathon (21.1 km) was by Leonid Zykov from Yakutsk (1 hour 34 minutes).

The village of Oymyakon is one of the coldest places on the planet, but, despite this, people continue to live and engage in various economic activities the region offers.

In 1933, a temperature of 67.7°C was recorded there and there are even unofficial records of temperatures even below minus 70°C! Yikes!

