World celebrities through the eyes of Russian Alexander Borodulin (PHOTOS)

Andy Warhol, Mickey Rourke, Eduard Limonov and other A-list stars were friends and models of this photographer.

Alexander Borodulin is the son of the renowned Soviet photographer Lev Borodulin. He was born in Moscow and graduated the journalist faculty of the Moscow State University, but then emigrated to the U.S.

During his career, he managed to work as a military photo documentalist, fashion photographer and even shot in the erotic genre. Borodulin's works have been published in ‘Time’, ‘Vogue’, ‘Playboy’, ‘Sports Illustrated’, ‘Officielle’ and other publications.

These and other works will be on display at the ‘The Outsiders’ exhibition in Moscow’s ‘ART4’ museum from January 26 to February 24 2024.

Studio 54

Timeless

Gia Carangi and Mickey Rourke

Gia Carangi

New York. From the Beach series

Moscow

Paris

Sean Young

Eduard Limonov

Andie MacDowell

Andy Warhol

