World celebrities through the eyes of Russian Alexander Borodulin (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum
Andy Warhol, Mickey Rourke, Eduard Limonov and other A-list stars were friends and models of this photographer.

Alexander Borodulin is the son of the renowned Soviet photographer Lev Borodulin. He was born in Moscow and graduated the journalist faculty of the Moscow State University, but then emigrated to the U.S.

During his career, he managed to work as a military photo documentalist, fashion photographer and even shot in the erotic genre. Borodulin's works have been published in ‘Time’, ‘Vogue’, ‘Playboy’, ‘Sports Illustrated’, ‘Officielle’ and other publications.

These and other works will be on display at the ‘The Outsiders’ exhibition in Moscow’s ‘ART4’ museum from January 26 to February 24 2024. 

Studio 54

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Timeless

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Gia Carangi and Mickey Rourke

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Gia Carangi

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

New York. From the Beach series

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Moscow

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Paris

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Sean Young

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Eduard Limonov

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Andie MacDowell

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

Andy Warhol

Alexander Borodulin/Courtesy of ART4 museum

