World celebrities through the eyes of Russian Alexander Borodulin (PHOTOS)

Alexander Borodulin is the son of the renowned Soviet photographer Lev Borodulin. He was born in Moscow and graduated the journalist faculty of the Moscow State University, but then emigrated to the U.S.
During his career, he managed to work as a military photo documentalist, fashion photographer and even shot in the erotic genre. Borodulin's works have been published in ‘Time’, ‘Vogue’, ‘Playboy’, ‘Sports Illustrated’, ‘Officielle’ and other publications.
These and other works will be on display at the ‘The Outsiders’ exhibition in Moscow’s ‘ART4’ museum from January 26 to February 24 2024.
